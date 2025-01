Australian Open Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open…

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Holger Rune (13), Denmark, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Learner Tien, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 1-0, ret.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elina Svitolina (28), Ukraine, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Eva Lys, Germany, 6-0, 6-1.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (15), Monaco, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (11), Britain, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski (13), Poland, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (16), Canada, 6-3, 6-0.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hao-Ching Chan (5), Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, walkover.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (6), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Alex Bolt and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

John Peers and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-4, 6-4.

