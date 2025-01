Australian Open Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open…

Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (18), Poland, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo (31), Argentina, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-2, 1-0, ret.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.

Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Tristan Boyer, United States, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. James McCabe, Australia, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Frances Tiafoe (17), United States, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Holger Rune (13), Denmark, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-0, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 7-5, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva (24), Kazakhstan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Elina Svitolina (28), Ukraine, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Katie Boulter (22), Britain, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2.

Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Luke Saville and Li Tu, Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (8), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (6), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (10), Britain, def. Sebastian Baez and Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Theo Arribage, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, def. Blake Ellis and Thomas Fancutt, Australia, 6-2, 7-5.

Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski (13), Poland, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Yunchaokete Bu, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, def. Ryan Seggerman, United States, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, India, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Victor Cornea, Romania, and Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Christian Harrison, United States, and David Pel, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Karol Drzewiecki, Poland, and Anirudh Chandrasekar, India, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Lucas Miedler, Austria, def. Seita Watanabe and Takeru Yuzuki, Japan, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-0, 6-2.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (15), Monaco, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Gregoire Jacq, France, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (16), France, def. Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza, Czechia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Andreas Mies, Germany, and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Yuan Yue, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (7), Netherlands, def. Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Hanyu Guo (12), China, def. Lizette Cabrera and Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Luisa Stefani, Brazil, and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Marie Bouzkova (14), Czechia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Sabrina Santamaria and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Petra Hule and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-3, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

Alex Bolt and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.