Australian Open Results

Tuesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD43,250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.
Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Francisco Cerundolo (31), Argentina, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-2.
Holger Rune (13), Denmark, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Hubert Hurkacz (18), Poland, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.
Learner Tien, United States, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Gael Monfils, France, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (30), France, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Kasidit Samrej, Thailand, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.
Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.
Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Tristan Boyer, United States, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Flavio Cobolli (32), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.
Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.
Wang Xiyu, China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-1, 7-5.
Erika Andreeva, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Wang Yafan, China, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (26), Russia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Julia Riera, Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, def. Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, Egypt, 6-1, 6-4.
Iva Jovic, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.
Eva Lys, Germany, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, def. Emerson Jones, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.
Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-5.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 6-0.
Zhang Shuai, China, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Yulia Putintseva (24), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Sijia Wei, China, 6-0, 6-4.
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nicolas Barrientos (14), Colombia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Jodie Burrage, Britain, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8).
Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hao-Ching Chan (5), Taiwan, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (16), Canada, def. Talia Gibson and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
