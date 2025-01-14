Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD43,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open…

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD43,250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (4), United States, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Francisco Cerundolo (31), Argentina, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune (13), Denmark, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (18), Poland, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

Learner Tien, United States, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (30), France, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Kasidit Samrej, Thailand, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben Shelton (21), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Tristan Boyer, United States, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Flavio Cobolli (32), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-1, 7-5.

Erika Andreeva, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Wang Yafan, China, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (26), Russia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Julia Riera, Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, def. Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, Egypt, 6-1, 6-4.

Iva Jovic, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (6), Kazakhstan, def. Emerson Jones, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-5.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (24), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Madison Keys (19), United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Sijia Wei, China, 6-0, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Nicolas Barrientos (14), Colombia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Jodie Burrage, Britain, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hao-Ching Chan (5), Taiwan, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (16), Canada, def. Talia Gibson and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.