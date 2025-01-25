Kvaratskhelia sets up a goal on PSG debut but Ligue 1 leader draws with Reims

PARIS (AP) — New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up a goal on debut for Paris Saint-Germain and it was not…

PARIS (AP) — New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up a goal on debut for Paris Saint-Germain and it was not enough as the Ligue 1 leader drew at home to Reims 1-1 on Saturday.

The Georgia winger collected the ball just outside the penalty area and dribbled past three players before passing to Ousmane Dembélé, whose slightly deflected shot flew past goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf in the 47th minute.

Kvaratskhelia joined from Napoli last week in a deal worth 70 million euros ($73.5 million) and was paraded before fans at Parc des Princes before Saturday’s game, holding up the No. 7 jersey in the driving rain.

Reims usually causes PSG problems and did so again when Japan winger Keito Nakamura finished off a smart team move in the 56th.

Defending champion PSG remains unbeaten in Ligue 1 but has drawn five of 19 games and second-placed Marseille can move within seven points with a victory at fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.

Spectacular overhead goal

Earlier, Maghnes Akliouche scored a spectacular goal and set up an easy one as Monaco beat Rennes 3-2 to move up to third place.

Akliouche put the home side ahead in the 16th minute with a brilliant overheard kick from Vanderson’s cross. But right back Mahamadou Nagida equalized just before the break.

Shortly after Mika Biereth scored his first goal for Monaco in the 52nd, latching onto a pass from Lamine Camara and slotting through the legs of the goalkeeper, Akliouche’s pass gave Aleksandr Golovin an open goal for 3-1.

Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back for struggling Rennes, starting and finishing the move.

Lille loses

Lille needed to win at Strasbourg to reclaim third spot from Monaco, but lost 2-1 despite taking an early lead through Moroccan striker Osame Sahraoui.

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos equalized in the 70th with a powerful strike from outside the penalty box and Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha headed home four minutes later for Strasbourg, which climbed into eighth.

Coach Bruno Genesio’s Lille was unbeaten in Ligue 1 since losing at Saint-Etienne on Sept. 13.

But Nice can take Lille’s place in fourth by beating Marseille.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.