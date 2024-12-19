Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 41, Staunton 26
Battlefield 55, Forest Park 13
Bishop O’Connell 48, The Covenant School 43
Buffalo Gap 60, Stonewall Jackson 32
Centreville 58, Washington-Liberty 47
Chantilly 59, Tuscarora 32
Churchland 52, I. C. Norcom High School 28
East Rockingham 69, Page County 27
Floyd County 47, Franklin County 39
George Marshall 42, Riverside 24
Grayson County 52, Radford 29
Heritage 41, Woodgrove 37
Holston 42, Tazewell 10
Honaker 63, Johnson County, Tenn. 22
James Monroe 75, Armstrong 43
K&Q Central 27, Rappahannock 17
Kellam 79, Hickory 21
Lake Taylor 89, Booker T. Washington 0
Lebanon 43, Chilhowie 26
Manor High School 60, Norview 22
Martinsville 50, Reidsville, N.C. 38
Maury 61, Granby 58
Monacan 45, Matoaca 28
Nansemond River 58, Deep Creek 55
Oakton 53, Dominion 33
Orange County 71, Madison County 46
Poquoson 50, York 23
Princeton, W.Va. 40, Graham 38
Shining Stars Sports 80, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 47
Tunstall 62, Gretna 54
Westmoreland County 46, King George 37
William Byrd 53, Glenvar 22
William Fleming 61, Ramsay, Ala. 36
Wilson Memorial 58, Jefferson Forest 53
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Joe Smith Bracket=
Osbourn Park 58, Cherokee Trail, Colo. 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.