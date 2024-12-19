Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 41, Staunton 26 Battlefield 55, Forest Park 13 Bishop O’Connell 48, The Covenant School 43 Buffalo…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 41, Staunton 26

Battlefield 55, Forest Park 13

Bishop O’Connell 48, The Covenant School 43

Buffalo Gap 60, Stonewall Jackson 32

Centreville 58, Washington-Liberty 47

Chantilly 59, Tuscarora 32

Churchland 52, I. C. Norcom High School 28

East Rockingham 69, Page County 27

Floyd County 47, Franklin County 39

George Marshall 42, Riverside 24

Grayson County 52, Radford 29

Heritage 41, Woodgrove 37

Holston 42, Tazewell 10

Honaker 63, Johnson County, Tenn. 22

James Monroe 75, Armstrong 43

K&Q Central 27, Rappahannock 17

Kellam 79, Hickory 21

Lake Taylor 89, Booker T. Washington 0

Lebanon 43, Chilhowie 26

Manor High School 60, Norview 22

Martinsville 50, Reidsville, N.C. 38

Maury 61, Granby 58

Monacan 45, Matoaca 28

Nansemond River 58, Deep Creek 55

Oakton 53, Dominion 33

Orange County 71, Madison County 46

Poquoson 50, York 23

Princeton, W.Va. 40, Graham 38

Shining Stars Sports 80, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 47

Tunstall 62, Gretna 54

Westmoreland County 46, King George 37

William Byrd 53, Glenvar 22

William Fleming 61, Ramsay, Ala. 36

Wilson Memorial 58, Jefferson Forest 53

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Joe Smith Bracket=

Osbourn Park 58, Cherokee Trail, Colo. 48

