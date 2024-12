Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ben Lomond 79, Rockwell Charter 58 Bonneville 50, Maple Mountain 48 Bountiful 61, Skyridge 55 Cottonwood 69,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 79, Rockwell Charter 58

Bonneville 50, Maple Mountain 48

Bountiful 61, Skyridge 55

Cottonwood 69, Jordan 60

Freedom Prep 55, UMA-Camp Williams 35

Hillcrest 47, Stansbury 43

Kanab 55, Chinle, Ariz. 41

Millard 57, Parowan 55

Monticello 56, Whitehorse 53

Mountain Crest 68, Box Elder 53

Mountain Ridge 70, Salem Hills 48

Murray 66, Kearns 43

Ogden 61, Granger 36

Panguitch 74, San Juan Blanding 43

Park City 69, Tooele 64

Providence Hall 51, Maeser Prep Academy 40

Provo 79, American Heritage 69

Riverton 80, West Jordan 42

Taylorsville 56, Summit Academy 46

Timpanogos 60, Pleasant Grove 44

Uintah 74, Union 60

Wasatch 54, Cyprus 51

Wasatch Academy 64, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52

Weber 72, Woods Cross 66

Westlake 55, Cedar Valley 53

