Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Orange County 50

Appomattox 65, Altavista 57

Atlee 68, Highland Springs 63

Battlefield 64, Osbourn 34

Blue Ridge School 71, Stuart Hall 63

Broad Run 75, Lightridge 55

Brooke Point 81, Stafford 67

Brookville 60, Liberty-Bedford 59

Caroline 65, Courtland 47

Carroll County 63, Chilhowie 59

Cave Spring 69, Pulaski County 52

Charlottesville 55, Louisa 39

Colonial Beach 61, West Point 41

Colonial Forge 57, Massaponax 46

Colonial Heights 62, Prince George 59

Cumberland 63, Amelia County 31

Deep Creek 68, Manor High School 63

Deep Run 60, Hermitage 47

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 49

Douglas Freeman 79, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 23

E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 41

East Rockingham 65, Harrisonburg 60

Fairfax Christian 70, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 64

Fauquier 70, Warren County 44

Flint Hill 71, Saint James, Md. 68

Franklin County 49, Magna Vista 45

GW-Danville 86, Bassett 39

Gainesville 57, Freedom – South Riding 38

Giles 73, Craig County 55

Green Run 66, Kempsville 52

Gretna 78, Dan River 67

Halifax County 72, Tunstall 51

Henrico 60, Hanover 57

Heritage 67, Warwick 46

Herndon 62, Justice High School 35

Hidden Valley 69, Christiansburg 48

Holston 49, Twin Valley 47

Hopewell 83, Matoaca 47

James Madison 55, McLean 36

K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 41

Kellam 78, Frank Cox 58

King Abdullah 91, Quantico 45

King George 61, Westmoreland County 50

Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 43

Landstown 66, Bayside 35

Lee High 83, Abingdon 79

Liberty Christian 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44

Life Christian 60, Veritas Classic Christian School 50

Lord Botetourt 51, James River 42

Loudoun Valley 76, John Champe 42

Mathews 64, King William 47

Mechanicsville High School 62, Spotsylvania 38

Menchville 62, Gloucester 52

Middlesex 66, Carver 35

Monticello 60, Fluvanna 44

Nansemond River 68, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Narrows 82, Bath County 43

Nelson County 78, William Campbell 56

New Covenant 72, Lynchburg Home School 44

Norfolk Christian School 62, Christchurch 59

Parry McCluer High School 53, Highland-Monterey 42

Patrick Henry 61, Blacksburg 26

Patrick Henry 79, Cloudland, Tenn. 42

Portsmouth Christian 57, Greenbrier Christian 32

Potomac 71, C.D. Hylton 16

Princess Anne 102, Ocean Lakes 26

Regents 63, United Christian Academy 17

Ridgeview 61, John Battle 50

Riverbend 63, Mountain View 55

Riverside 66, Patriot 56

Rustburg 65, Jefferson Forest 53

Salem-Va. Beach 71, First Colonial 66

Skyline 81, Brentsville 24

South County 65, Chantilly 45

Southampton 61, Franklin 53

Southwest Virginia Home School 76, Timberlake Christian 56

Spotswood 74, William Monroe 42

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Miller School 48, OT

TJHS 54, Independence 43

Turner Ashby 48, Rocktown 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 83, Christ Chapel Academy 47

Virginia 72, Grundy 50

Wasatch Academy, Utah 64, Bishop O’Connell 52

Western Albemarle 67, Goochland 36

Western Branch 61, Glen Allen 60

Westfield 83, Fairfax 38

Woodberry Forest 64, Fredericksburg Christian 54

Woodbridge 71, Freedom – South Riding 65

Woodside 57, Denbigh 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

