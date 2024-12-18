Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Orange County 50
Appomattox 65, Altavista 57
Atlee 68, Highland Springs 63
Battlefield 64, Osbourn 34
Blue Ridge School 71, Stuart Hall 63
Broad Run 75, Lightridge 55
Brooke Point 81, Stafford 67
Brookville 60, Liberty-Bedford 59
Caroline 65, Courtland 47
Carroll County 63, Chilhowie 59
Cave Spring 69, Pulaski County 52
Charlottesville 55, Louisa 39
Colonial Beach 61, West Point 41
Colonial Forge 57, Massaponax 46
Colonial Heights 62, Prince George 59
Cumberland 63, Amelia County 31
Deep Creek 68, Manor High School 63
Deep Run 60, Hermitage 47
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 49
Douglas Freeman 79, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 23
E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 41
East Rockingham 65, Harrisonburg 60
Fairfax Christian 70, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 64
Fauquier 70, Warren County 44
Flint Hill 71, Saint James, Md. 68
Franklin County 49, Magna Vista 45
GW-Danville 86, Bassett 39
Gainesville 57, Freedom – South Riding 38
Giles 73, Craig County 55
Green Run 66, Kempsville 52
Gretna 78, Dan River 67
Halifax County 72, Tunstall 51
Henrico 60, Hanover 57
Heritage 67, Warwick 46
Herndon 62, Justice High School 35
Hidden Valley 69, Christiansburg 48
Holston 49, Twin Valley 47
Hopewell 83, Matoaca 47
James Madison 55, McLean 36
K&Q Central 55, Charles City County High School 41
Kellam 78, Frank Cox 58
King Abdullah 91, Quantico 45
King George 61, Westmoreland County 50
Lake Braddock 49, James Robinson 43
Landstown 66, Bayside 35
Lee High 83, Abingdon 79
Liberty Christian 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44
Life Christian 60, Veritas Classic Christian School 50
Lord Botetourt 51, James River 42
Loudoun Valley 76, John Champe 42
Mathews 64, King William 47
Mechanicsville High School 62, Spotsylvania 38
Menchville 62, Gloucester 52
Middlesex 66, Carver 35
Monticello 60, Fluvanna 44
Nansemond River 68, Norfolk Collegiate 52
Narrows 82, Bath County 43
Nelson County 78, William Campbell 56
New Covenant 72, Lynchburg Home School 44
Norfolk Christian School 62, Christchurch 59
Parry McCluer High School 53, Highland-Monterey 42
Patrick Henry 61, Blacksburg 26
Patrick Henry 79, Cloudland, Tenn. 42
Portsmouth Christian 57, Greenbrier Christian 32
Potomac 71, C.D. Hylton 16
Princess Anne 102, Ocean Lakes 26
Regents 63, United Christian Academy 17
Ridgeview 61, John Battle 50
Riverbend 63, Mountain View 55
Riverside 66, Patriot 56
Rustburg 65, Jefferson Forest 53
Salem-Va. Beach 71, First Colonial 66
Skyline 81, Brentsville 24
South County 65, Chantilly 45
Southampton 61, Franklin 53
Southwest Virginia Home School 76, Timberlake Christian 56
Spotswood 74, William Monroe 42
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Miller School 48, OT
TJHS 54, Independence 43
Turner Ashby 48, Rocktown 34
Veritas Collegiate Academy 83, Christ Chapel Academy 47
Virginia 72, Grundy 50
Wasatch Academy, Utah 64, Bishop O’Connell 52
Western Albemarle 67, Goochland 36
Western Branch 61, Glen Allen 60
Westfield 83, Fairfax 38
Woodberry Forest 64, Fredericksburg Christian 54
Woodbridge 71, Freedom – South Riding 65
Woodside 57, Denbigh 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.