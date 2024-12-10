Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Blacksburg 46
Armstrong 58, Patrick Henry 41
Brooke Point 30, Forest Park 25
Brunswick Academy 36, Tidewater Academy 25
Buckingham County 62, Randolph-Henry 21
Buffalo Gap 42, Nelson County 0
Cave Spring 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 22
Clarke County 66, Fort Defiance 13
Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 38
Cosby 67, Clover Hill 37
Courtland 48, Riverbend 32
Culpeper 64, William Monroe 51
Essex 58, Charles City County High School 18
Franklin County 38, Bassett 22
Galax 45, Auburn 23
George Marshall 45, Lake Braddock 38
Glen Allen 52, Douglas Freeman 39
Gloucester 43, Denbigh 36
Grace Christian 55, Cornerstone Christian 24
Grafton 47, Poquoson 35
Graham 54, Narrows 50
Grayson County 67, Giles 53
Gretna 53, Tunstall 34
Hampton Roads 61, Christchurch 26
Hayfield 52, South Lakes 29
Henrico 83, Atlee 39
Heritage 56, Phoebus 50
Hidden Valley 63, William Byrd 33
Honaker 59, Lebanon 20
James Madison 44, Langley 41
James Monroe 77, Orange County 51
James River 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55
John Handley 47, Kettle Run 14
John Marshall 54, Amelia County 32
Kellam 56, Deep Creek 38
Kempsville 54, Bayside 24
Lafayette 55, Warhill 32
Lancaster 49, Middlesex 10
Liberty Christian 58, Va. Episcopal 52
Liberty-Bealeton 38, Eastern View 36
Lloyd Bird 69, RHSA 5
Lord Botetourt 35, Spotswood 28
Manchester 82, Huguenot 7
Massaponax 48, Chopticon, Md. 41
Matoaca 53, Meadowbrook 16
Mills Godwin 61, Mechanicsville High School 21
Monacan 59, James River 35
New Kent 63, York 41
Norfolk Academy 45, Hickory 38
Patriot 54, Osbourn 39
Portsmouth Christian 67, TEACH Homeschool 21
Powhatan 37, Midlothian 25
Prince Edward County 64, Central of Lunenburg 25
Prince George 52, Petersburg 46
Princess Anne 95, Green Run 28
Rappahannock County 63, Stonewall Jackson 29
Rye Cove 59, Holston 13
Salem 50, Glenvar 9
Skyline 57, Fauquier 36
Stuarts Draft 42, Alleghany 38
Tabb 48, Jamestown 34
Tandem Friends School 33, St. Michael 22
Timberlake Christian 47, Temple Christian 40
Unaka, Tenn. 63, Twin Springs 30
Varina 47, Spotsylvania 30
Virginia Academy 55, Osbourn Park 51
Wakefield School 26, Immanuel Christian 18
Washington-Liberty 57, Falls Church 15
William Fleming 69, Albemarle 20
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 37
