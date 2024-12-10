Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, Blacksburg 46 Armstrong 58, Patrick Henry 41 Brooke Point 30, Forest Park 25 Brunswick Academy…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Blacksburg 46

Armstrong 58, Patrick Henry 41

Brooke Point 30, Forest Park 25

Brunswick Academy 36, Tidewater Academy 25

Buckingham County 62, Randolph-Henry 21

Buffalo Gap 42, Nelson County 0

Cave Spring 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 22

Clarke County 66, Fort Defiance 13

Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 38

Cosby 67, Clover Hill 37

Courtland 48, Riverbend 32

Culpeper 64, William Monroe 51

Essex 58, Charles City County High School 18

Franklin County 38, Bassett 22

Galax 45, Auburn 23

George Marshall 45, Lake Braddock 38

Glen Allen 52, Douglas Freeman 39

Gloucester 43, Denbigh 36

Grace Christian 55, Cornerstone Christian 24

Grafton 47, Poquoson 35

Graham 54, Narrows 50

Grayson County 67, Giles 53

Gretna 53, Tunstall 34

Hampton Roads 61, Christchurch 26

Hayfield 52, South Lakes 29

Henrico 83, Atlee 39

Heritage 56, Phoebus 50

Hidden Valley 63, William Byrd 33

Honaker 59, Lebanon 20

James Madison 44, Langley 41

James Monroe 77, Orange County 51

James River 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55

John Handley 47, Kettle Run 14

John Marshall 54, Amelia County 32

Kellam 56, Deep Creek 38

Kempsville 54, Bayside 24

Lafayette 55, Warhill 32

Lancaster 49, Middlesex 10

Liberty Christian 58, Va. Episcopal 52

Liberty-Bealeton 38, Eastern View 36

Lloyd Bird 69, RHSA 5

Lord Botetourt 35, Spotswood 28

Manchester 82, Huguenot 7

Massaponax 48, Chopticon, Md. 41

Matoaca 53, Meadowbrook 16

Mills Godwin 61, Mechanicsville High School 21

Monacan 59, James River 35

New Kent 63, York 41

Norfolk Academy 45, Hickory 38

Patriot 54, Osbourn 39

Portsmouth Christian 67, TEACH Homeschool 21

Powhatan 37, Midlothian 25

Prince Edward County 64, Central of Lunenburg 25

Prince George 52, Petersburg 46

Princess Anne 95, Green Run 28

Rappahannock County 63, Stonewall Jackson 29

Rye Cove 59, Holston 13

Salem 50, Glenvar 9

Skyline 57, Fauquier 36

Stuarts Draft 42, Alleghany 38

Tabb 48, Jamestown 34

Tandem Friends School 33, St. Michael 22

Timberlake Christian 47, Temple Christian 40

Unaka, Tenn. 63, Twin Springs 30

Varina 47, Spotsylvania 30

Virginia Academy 55, Osbourn Park 51

Wakefield School 26, Immanuel Christian 18

Washington-Liberty 57, Falls Church 15

William Fleming 69, Albemarle 20

Woodbridge 42, Colgan 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.