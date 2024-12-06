Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. East 7 Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 14 Antwerp 45, Holgate 32 Arcanum 45,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. East 7

Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 14

Antwerp 45, Holgate 32

Arcanum 45, Ansonia 40

Ashland 43, Lexington 42

Ashland Crestview 40, Plymouth 19

Athens 55, Bloom-Carroll 24

Austintown-Fitch 64, Struthers 38

Bellaire 62, St Clairsville 47

Bellville Clear Fork 69, Galion 13

Belmont Union Local 61, Cambridge 35

Belpre 59, Reedsville Eastern 12

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17

Bidwell River Valley 56, Pomeroy Meigs 23

CSG 53, Shekinah Christian 28

Caledonia River Valley 50, Ontario 36

Canfield 65, Poland Seminary 27

Carey 47, Arlington 43

Celina 51, Wapakoneta 27

Cin. West Clermont 63, Loveland 49

Columbiana 70, Leetonia 6

Columbus Grove 81, Harrod Allen E. 47

Convoy Crestview 66, Lima Cent. Cath. 3

Day. Northridge 72, DeGraff Riverside 53

Day. Oakwood 58, Middletown Madison 46

Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 20

Delta 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 62

Dola Hardin Northern 52, Marion Elgin 47

Dover 48, New Philadelphia 29

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Rittman 3

Eaton 48, Carlisle 42

Elida 63, Van Wert 42

Elmore Woodmore 41, Kansas Lakota 32

Elyria Cath. 67, Elyria Open Door 23

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Seaman N. Adams 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 39, Arcadia 30

Fremont, Ind. 67, Edon 22

Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 22

Genoa Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 46

Gibsonburg 45, Tiffin Calvert 43

Goshen 64, Mt. Orab Western Brown 61

Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 13

Hudson, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 40

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Martins Ferry 62

Kenton 65, Lima Shawnee 47

Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Groveport Madison Christian 40

Lebanon 48, Cin. Turpin 34

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26, New Paris National Trail 22

Lima Bath 46, St Marys 37

Lucas 48, Kidron Cent. Christian 43, OT

Mansfield 56, Wooster 50

Marietta 59, Vincent Warren 27

Marion Pleasant 54, Sparta Highland 33

Maumee 69, Rossford 34

McArthur Vinton County 49, Nelsonville-York 40

McComb 50, Van Buren 35

McDermott Scioto NW 29, S. Webster 26

Metamora Evergreen 49, Swanton 23

Milford (OH) 48, Kings Mills Kings 32

Miller City 55, Ft. Jennings 16

Milton-Union 58, Troy Christian 43

Mineral Ridge 60, Girard 55

Minster 37, Coldwater 33

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, RULH 45

N. Baltimore 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

New Bremen 42, New Knoxville 28

New Riegel 43, Sandusky St. Mary 33

Oak Harbor 50, Fostoria 43

Oregon Clay 67, Hannan, W.Va. 11

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Defiance 19

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Paulding 47, Bryan 40

Peebles 41, Manchester 22

Portsmouth 58, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 29

Portsmouth 67, Hannan, W.Va. 11

Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Dublin Coffman 44

Rockford Parkway 45, Delphos St John’s 30

Seton 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 33

Sherwood Fairview 62, Hicksville 28

Smithville 41, Dalton 30

Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 28

St. Henry (OH) 44, Ft. Recovery 42

St. Marys, W.Va. 63, New Matamoras Frontier 31

Trenton Edgewood 49, Franklin 42

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, New Madison Tri-Village 50

Vanlue 45, Ada 34

Waterford 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Wauseon 63, Tol. St. Ursula 29

Waynesfield-Goshen 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

Waynesville 30, Germantown Valley View 28, OT

Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 30

Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 33

Willard 56, Huron 41

