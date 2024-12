Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 69, Bland County 53 Appomattox 58, Cumberland 33 Banner Christian 43, Millwood School 40 Barrie, Md.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Bland County 53

Appomattox 58, Cumberland 33

Banner Christian 43, Millwood School 40

Barrie, Md. 58, Prince George 42

Battlefield 90, Woodbridge 54

Benedictine 87, Rise Academy 62

Bethel 61, Menchville 25

Blue Ridge Christian 71, Regents 63

Broad Run 60, Osbourn 36

Castlewood 63, Council 30

Colonial Forge 75, C.D. Hylton 43

Culpeper 74, Armstrong 54

Denbigh 64, Heritage 60

Episcopal 65, Trinity Episcopal 53

Evergreen Christian 75, Virginia Academy 62

Fairfax Christian 98, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 42

First Colonial 83, Ocean Lakes 53

Gar-Field 66, Rock Ridge 51

Hampton 76, Gloucester 40

Hanover 81, Louisa 44

Hargrave Military 58, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 52

Heritage 58, Independence 47

Loudoun Valley 64, Briar Woods 61

Mountain View 77, Christ Chapel Academy 62

Nelson County 72, Parry McCluer High School 54

New Covenant 61, Temple Christian 37

New Hope Academy, Md. 2, Highland-Warrenton 0

Norfolk Christian School 66, Hampton Christian 59

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Westfield 43

Rappahannock County 57, Manassas Park 27

Richlands 57, Thomas Walker 27

Riverheads 56, James River 40

Riverside 70, Forest Park 60

Rock Church 68, TEACH Homeschool 46

Smithfield 60, Franklin 36

South County 71, Washington-Liberty 41

Staunton River 53, William Campbell 11

Stone Bridge 63, TJ-Alexandria 41

Stonewall Jackson 59, Mountain View Christian Academy 29

Summit Christian Academy 59, Windsor 37

Thomas Dale 68, Prince George 55

West Point 42, Surry County 23

Western Branch 71, Deep Creek 61

Woodside 91, Phoebus 37

