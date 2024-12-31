Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 11:54 PM

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (42½) Cleveland
Cincinnati (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 10 (40½) Chicago
Washington (44½) at DALLAS
Buffalo (37½) at NEW ENGLAND
at ATLANTA (48½) Carolina
at TAMPA BAY 13½ 13½ (43½) New Orleans
at TENNESSEE (38½) Houston
at INDIANAPOLIS (45½) Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (38½) NY Giants
Seattle (38½) at LA RAMS
at DENVER 10½ (39½) Kansas City
at ARIZONA (42½) San Francisco
LA Chargers (41½) at LAS VEGAS
Miami (39½) at NY JETS
at DETROIT (56½) Minnesota

