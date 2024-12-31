NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (42½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 17½ (42½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 10 9½ (40½) Chicago Washington 4½ 4½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 2½ (37½) at NEW ENGLAND at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 13½ (43½) New Orleans at TENNESSEE 1½ 1½ (38½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 4½ (45½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 3 (38½) NY Giants Seattle 2½ 5½ (38½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 10½ (39½) Kansas City at ARIZONA 2½ 4½ (42½) San Francisco LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (41½) at LAS VEGAS Miami 2½ 1½ (39½) at NY JETS at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (56½) Minnesota

