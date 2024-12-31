NFL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BALTIMORE
|17½
|17½
|(42½)
|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|2½
|1½
|(48½)
|at PITTSBURGH
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|10
|9½
|(40½)
|Chicago
|Washington
|4½
|4½
|(44½)
|at DALLAS
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(37½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at ATLANTA
|7½
|7½
|(48½)
|Carolina
|at TAMPA BAY
|13½
|13½
|(43½)
|New Orleans
|at TENNESSEE
|1½
|1½
|(38½)
|Houston
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|5½
|4½
|(45½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|3
|(38½)
|NY Giants
|Seattle
|2½
|5½
|(38½)
|at LA RAMS
|at DENVER
|7½
|10½
|(39½)
|Kansas City
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|4½
|(42½)
|San Francisco
|LA Chargers
|4½
|5½
|(41½)
|at LAS VEGAS
|Miami
|2½
|1½
|(39½)
|at NY JETS
|at DETROIT
|2½
|2½
|(56½)
|Minnesota
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.