NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Las Vegas 2½ 1½ (37½) at NEW ORLEANS at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Las Vegas 2½ 1½ (37½) at NEW ORLEANS at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (47½) Carolina at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 7 (38½) Dallas at BUFFALO 9½ 9½ (46½) NY Jets at JACKSONVILLE 1½ 1½ (39½) Tennessee Indianapolis 6½ 7½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Miami 3½ 3 (33½) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (48½) Green Bay at WASHINGTON 4½ 3½ (46½) Atlanta

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO

College Football

Monday

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Missouri 1½ 2½ (40½) Iowa

Tuesday

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 13½ 12½ (43½) Michigan

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 4½ 2½ (49½) Washington

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Carolina 10½ 10½ (49½) Illinois

Texas Bowl

Houston

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baylor 2½ 3½ (58½) LSU

Fiesta Bowl – Quarterfinal

Glendale, Ariz.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 10½ 11½ (52½) Boise State

Wednesday

Peach Bowl – Quarterfinal

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 13½ 12½ (51½) Arizona State

Rose Bowl – Quarterfinal

Pasadena, Calif.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 1½ 2½ (55½) Oregon

Sugar Bowl – Quarterfinal

New Orleans

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 1½ 1½ (44½) Notre Dame

Thursday

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 12½ 17½ (51½) Duke

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 14½ (63½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 7½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 5½ (205½) Brooklyn Atlanta 1 (236½) at TORONTO at BOSTON 12 (233½) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY 7 (228½) Memphis at HOUSTON 6½ (215½) Miami at MINNESOTA 6½ (214½) San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 18½ Indiana State at TEXAS 25½ Northwestern State at WILLIAM & MARY 9½ Navy at LAFAYETTE 3½ Stonehill at PENN STATE 24½ Pennsylvania at IONA 4½ Harvard Hofstra 1½ at QUINNIPIAC at FLORIDA 37½ Stetson at NORTHWESTERN 13½ Northeastern Purdue Fort Wayne 8½ at GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA 20½ Morgan State at MILWAUKEE 15½ IU Indianapolis at HIGH POINT 10½ Norfolk State at ILLINOIS 39½ Chicago State at OKLAHOMA 28½ Prairie View A&M at NORTHERN IOWA 10½ Southern Illinois at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 15½ Detroit Mercy at SMU 16½ Longwood at ALBANY (NY) 8½ Stony Brook at NIAGARA 2½ Le Moyne at GEORGIA 23½ South Carolina State at MARIST 7½ Binghamton at MAINE 3½ Boston University Northern Kentucky 1½ at ROBERT MORRIS at WASHINGTON 22½ NJIT at TEMPLE 14½ Buffalo UTSA 1½ at ARMY at ALABAMA 22½ South Dakota State at DRAKE 8½ Belmont at CLEVELAND STATE 1½ Wright State at INDIANA 15½ Winthrop at AMERICAN 2½ UMBC Missouri State 4½ at EVANSVILLE at BRADLEY 13½ Valparaiso at TEXAS STATE 6½ UT Arlington at UC RIVERSIDE 1½ St. Thomas at ILLINOIS STATE 4½ UIC at OREGON 20½ Weber State at TARLETON STATE 7½ Florida A&M at PURDUE 20½ Toledo at LSU 38½ Mississippi Valley State at MICHIGAN 18½ Western Kentucky at NORTH CAROLINA 27½ Campbell

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -114 Buffalo -105 Edmonton OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Washington -146 at DETROIT +122 at TAMPA BAY -255 Montreal +205 at PITTSBURGH -128 N.Y Islanders +106 at VEGAS -230 Calgary +188 at MINNESOTA -142 Ottawa +118 Dallas -245 at CHICAGO +198 at LOS ANGELES -215 Philadelphia +176

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.