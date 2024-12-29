Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 63, Holland West Ottawa 51
Ann Arbor Huron 76, Port Huron Northern 66
Ann Arbor Skyline 73, Goodrich 59
Armada 57, Marysville 47
Belleville 68, Troy 47
Burton Bentley 74, Memphis 49
Clarkston 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 33
Clinton Township Clintondale 61, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 39
Dearborn Fordson 60, Detroit Southeastern 56
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67, Detroit East English 53
Detroit Catholic Central 62, Grand Rapids Christian 47
Detroit Renaissance 82, Detroit Country Day 64
Detroit UPSM 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 50
Detroit University Prep 68, Adrian 55
East Lansing 74, Lansing Sexton 50
Ellsworth 54, Central Lake 29
Farmington 86, Pontiac 71
Garber 65, Bay City Central 50
Gibraltar Carlson 54, Monroe 38
Grand Haven 70, Holland Christian 58
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 66, Portage Northern 58
Grass Lake 48, Erie-Mason 38
Green Bay West, Wis. 69, Gladstone 50
Holt 59, Bedford 54
Hudson 71, Morenci 45
Ithaca 53, Fulton-Middleton 43
Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Schoolcraft 55
Jackson Northwest 73, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51
Kalamazoo Central 90, Davison 63
Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, American International 48
Lincoln Park 61, Southfield A&T 37
Livonia Churchill 47, Dundee 42
Ludington 52, Holland 49
Marlette 46, All Saints (MI) 39
Mason 67, Jackson 60
Menominee 64, Marinette, Wis. 46
Newport Jefferson 54, Lake Leelanau St Mary 39
Oakridge High School 69, Jenison 63
Onsted 59, Eaton Rapids 41
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 67, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 52
Parma Western 69, Hanover-Horton 60
Rapid River 33, Eben Junction Superior Central 26
Redford Thurston 85, Detroit Osborn 22
Redford Union 53, Detroit Mumford 39
Richmond 60, Peck 32
Romulus 71, Detroit Western Intl 63
Salem 60, New Haven 56
Saline 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 37
South Lyon East 66, Bloomfield Hills 56
Spring Lake 64, Petoskey 63
St Clair 48, Antioch, Ill. 44
Suttons Bay 61, Alanson 51
Tecumseh 70, Flat Rock 68
Traverse City St Francis 52, Adrian Madison 47
Troy Athens 80, Waterford Kettering 45
W. Unity Hilltop, Ohio 62, Burr Oak 53
Walled Lake Western 62, Detroit Ford 38
Warren Fitzgerald 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 26
Waterford Mott 68, Portage Central 50
West Bloomfield 71, Center Line 59
Whiteford 59, Carleton Airport 53
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, East Grand Rapids 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
