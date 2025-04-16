MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 Cleveland +108 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Kansas City +136…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 Cleveland +108 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Kansas City +136 at TAMPA BAY -138 Boston +118 Athletics -156 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +132 LA Angels -112 at TEXAS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -122 at SAN DIEGO +104 Washington -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 Arizona -164 at MIAMI +138 at PHILADELPHIA -138 San Francisco +118 at LA DODGERS -310 Colorado +250

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -144 at TORONTO +122 at MILWAUKEE -144 Detroit +122 at MINNESOTA -124 N.Y Mets +106 Houston -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 Seattle -124 at CINCINNATI +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -260 Anaheim +210 Carolina -111 at MONTREAL -108 Detroit -113 at NEW JERSEY -106 Dallas -154 at NASHVILLE +128 Vegas -111 at VANCOUVER -108 Edmonton -220 at SAN JOSE +180

