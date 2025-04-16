Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -126 Cleveland +108
at N.Y YANKEES -162 Kansas City +136
at TAMPA BAY -138 Boston +118
Athletics -156 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +132
LA Angels -112 at TEXAS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -122 at SAN DIEGO +104
Washington -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
Arizona -164 at MIAMI +138
at PHILADELPHIA -138 San Francisco +118
at LA DODGERS -310 Colorado +250

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -144 at TORONTO +122
at MILWAUKEE -144 Detroit +122
at MINNESOTA -124 N.Y Mets +106
Houston -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
Seattle -124 at CINCINNATI +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -260 Anaheim +210
Carolina -111 at MONTREAL -108
Detroit -113 at NEW JERSEY -106
Dallas -154 at NASHVILLE +128
Vegas -111 at VANCOUVER -108
Edmonton -220 at SAN JOSE +180

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up