MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 Cleveland +108 at N.Y YANKEES -162 Kansas City +136…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Cleveland
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-162
|Kansas City
|+136
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Boston
|+118
|Athletics
|-156
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+132
|LA Angels
|-112
|at TEXAS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-122
|at SAN DIEGO
|+104
|Washington
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Arizona
|-164
|at MIAMI
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|San Francisco
|+118
|at LA DODGERS
|-310
|Colorado
|+250
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-144
|at TORONTO
|+122
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|Detroit
|+122
|at MINNESOTA
|-124
|N.Y Mets
|+106
|Houston
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|Seattle
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-260
|Anaheim
|+210
|Carolina
|-111
|at MONTREAL
|-108
|Detroit
|-113
|at NEW JERSEY
|-106
|Dallas
|-154
|at NASHVILLE
|+128
|Vegas
|-111
|at VANCOUVER
|-108
|Edmonton
|-220
|at SAN JOSE
|+180
