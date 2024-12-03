Live Radio
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 2:25 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 59, Clinton 36

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Heritage Christian 45

Clayton 39, Unity 30

Crandon 67, Wausau East 22

Deerfield 77, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 61

Dodgeland 81, Lake Country Classical Academy 6

Drummond 60, Frederic 40

Esko, Minn. 60, Superior 53

Fall River 70, Montello 21

Highland 54, Dodgeville 36

Independence 46, Cashton 43

Marathon 44, Edgar 26

Markesan 53, Cambria-Friesland 23

Menasha 49, Wisconsin Rapids 37

Messmer 67, Catholic Central 48

Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 38

Palmyra-Eagle 58, Williams Bay 43

Pardeeville 85, Rio 13

Parkview 57, Johnson Creek 33

Potosi 61, Southwestern 59

Randolph 55, Princeton-Green Lake 22

Rib Lake 76, Flambeau 28

Rice Lake 53, Altoona 37

St. Mary 49, Lourdes Academy 32

Stockbridge 53, Milwaukee Carmen 18

Washburn 56, Chequamegon 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

