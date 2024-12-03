GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL Monday’s Scores Black Hawk 59, Clinton 36 Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Heritage Christian 45 Clayton 39, Unity…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Monday’s Scores

Black Hawk 59, Clinton 36

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Heritage Christian 45

Clayton 39, Unity 30

Crandon 67, Wausau East 22

Deerfield 77, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 61

Dodgeland 81, Lake Country Classical Academy 6

Drummond 60, Frederic 40

Esko, Minn. 60, Superior 53

Fall River 70, Montello 21

Highland 54, Dodgeville 36

Independence 46, Cashton 43

Marathon 44, Edgar 26

Markesan 53, Cambria-Friesland 23

Menasha 49, Wisconsin Rapids 37

Messmer 67, Catholic Central 48

Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 38

Palmyra-Eagle 58, Williams Bay 43

Pardeeville 85, Rio 13

Parkview 57, Johnson Creek 33

Potosi 61, Southwestern 59

Randolph 55, Princeton-Green Lake 22

Rib Lake 76, Flambeau 28

Rice Lake 53, Altoona 37

St. Mary 49, Lourdes Academy 32

Stockbridge 53, Milwaukee Carmen 18

Washburn 56, Chequamegon 28

