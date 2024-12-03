GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Monday’s Scores
Black Hawk 59, Clinton 36
Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Heritage Christian 45
Clayton 39, Unity 30
Crandon 67, Wausau East 22
Deerfield 77, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 61
Dodgeland 81, Lake Country Classical Academy 6
Drummond 60, Frederic 40
Esko, Minn. 60, Superior 53
Fall River 70, Montello 21
Highland 54, Dodgeville 36
Independence 46, Cashton 43
Marathon 44, Edgar 26
Markesan 53, Cambria-Friesland 23
Menasha 49, Wisconsin Rapids 37
Messmer 67, Catholic Central 48
Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 38
Palmyra-Eagle 58, Williams Bay 43
Pardeeville 85, Rio 13
Parkview 57, Johnson Creek 33
Potosi 61, Southwestern 59
Randolph 55, Princeton-Green Lake 22
Rib Lake 76, Flambeau 28
Rice Lake 53, Altoona 37
St. Mary 49, Lourdes Academy 32
Stockbridge 53, Milwaukee Carmen 18
Washburn 56, Chequamegon 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
