Joaquin Niemann wins Saudi International in a playoff

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Joaquin Niemann hit a lob shot to a foot for birdie on the second extra hole to beat Cameron Smith and Caleb Surrat in a playoff and win the Saudi International on the Asian Tour for his first victory in nine months.

Niemann, who closed with a 4-under 67, finished the year with three wins, two of them early in the LIV Golf League season. It was his second win this year in Saudi Arabia.

Smith rallied with a 62 and got into the playoff when Niemann and Surrat (66) each bogeyed the 18th hole.

All three players made birdie on the first playoff hole. Smith and Surrat each missed birdie putts before Niemann converted his birdie.

Niemann wound up atop the ranking in the International Series on the Asian Tour, ahead of Peter Uihlein and Ben Campbell.

Niemann is likely to move into the top 75 in the world ranking with his first victory outside LIV since he captured the Australian Open a year ago, leading to a special invitation to the Masters.

