Is Manuel Neuer too old? Bayern Munich goalkeeper facing extra scrutiny because of his age

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer isn’t getting any younger and his age is prompting a debate about his performances.

The 38-year-old Neuer was sent off for the first time in his long career on Dec. 3 when Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup by defending champion Bayer Leverkusen. He was also at fault during Bayern’s first loss of the season, 1-0 at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Oct. 2.

Neuer still enjoys the full confidence of Bayern’s powerbrokers, with sporting director Max Eberl saying on Thursday the club and player were making progress on talks to extend his contract.

“Now there are only the last details to clear,” Eberl said.

But the club also needs to think of a future without Neuer, sooner or later.

Bayern has been linked with a move for Cologne goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, 21, while Alexander Nübel, 28, is still biding his time at Stuttgart. Nübel is a Bayern player who has been loaned out to Monaco and now Stuttgart because Neuer was always first choice at Bayern.

Nübel will battle with Barcelona ’keeper Marc-André ter Stegen for the position as Germany No. 1 since Neuer announced his international retirement in August.

Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz replaced Neuer after his sending off against Leverkusen and has retained his place in the goal while Neuer is out with a broken rib.

“He probably won’t play again this year,” coach Vincent Kompany said.

It means Neuer will miss Bayern’s suddenly important game against Leipzig on Friday. Bayern lost its first Bundesliga game of the season 2-1 at Mainz last weekend and will be looking to bounce back with a positive performance to avoid any uncertainties creeping in over the winter break.

Another loss could allow defending champion Leverkusen to cut Bayern’s lead to just a point if it beats visiting Freiburg on Saturday. Leverkusen is buoyant after seven straight wins across all competitions.

Neuer is expected to make a full recovery from his rib injury and could return when the league resumes on Jan. 11 at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Two years ago, Neuer broke his leg while skiing after the 2022 World Cup. He returned nearly a year later in October 2023 and showed no lasting ill effects from the injury.

But Bayern ended the season without winning a trophy for the first time since 2012. Leverkusen dominated the Bundesliga, and Bayern lost to eventual champion Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Bayern had Neuer to thank for keeping his team in the game with terrific saves in the second leg of the semifinal in Madrid – until he dropped an easy ball for Joselu to score a late winner.

“A mistake he wouldn’t make in another 100 years,” said then-Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who said Neuer “had been exceptional in saving us all night.”

At 38 — Neuer will be 39 in March — every mistake prompts a fresh round of scrutiny.

