BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 67, Clinton 59
All Saints (MI) 59, Kinde-North Huron 52
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 56, Ann Arbor Huron 26
Armada 66, Algonac 17
Bay City John Glenn 62, Alma 36
Bedford 78, Whiteford 39
Blanchard Montabella 51, Carson City-Crystal 48
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Lutheran Westland 62
Buchanan 61, New Buffalo 46
Buckley 56, Benzie Central 54
Burton Bentley 68, Capac 48
Cadillac 55, Petoskey 51
Calumet 55, Baraga 33
Center Line 74, Clinton Township Clintondale 34
Chelsea 46, Dexter 41
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 60, Dearborn Divine Child 56
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Utica Eisenhower 50
Coleman 72, Merrill 63
Coloma 63, Allegan 54
Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Munising 56
DeWitt 50, Lowell 47
Dearborn Heights Star 69, Oakland International 22
Delton Kellogg 53, Saugatuck 42
Detroit Lincoln-King 86, Detroit Mumford 66
Detroit Old Redford 84, Edison 46
Detroit UD Jesuit 69, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 64
Dryden 65, Webberville 47
East Jordan 55, Boyne City 44
Ellsworth 51, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47
Erie-Mason 42, Carleton Airport 38
Escanaba 38, Gladstone 36
Farmington 70, Harper Woods 28
Ferndale 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 57
Flint Powers 69, Gabriel Richard Catholic 66
Flushing 59, Corunna 42
Fowler 61, Potterville 21
Frankenmuth 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 34
Frankfort 49, Maple City Glen Lake 42
Fremont 71, Montague 40
Galesburg-Augusta 58, Martin 28
Garden City 50, Allen Park Cabrini 48
Gaylord St Mary 55, Pellston 44
Gladwin 75, Houghton Lake 54
Gobles 46, Holland Black River 35
Grand Blanc 78, Whitehall 67
Grand Haven 50, Spring Lake 49
Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Allendale 52
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60, Zeeland West 50
Grayling 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42
Grosse Ile 62, Taylor Prep 42
Hazel Park 66, New Haven 50
Hemlock 65, Vassar 41
Holland Christian 94, Wayland Union 56
Holland West Ottawa 58, Holland 47
Houghton 74, L’Anse 46
Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50
Hurley, Wis. 51, Ironwood 44
Imlay City 54, Belding 44
Ionia 55, Olivet 35
Jackson 43, Traverse City St Francis 38
Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Stockbridge 59
Jackson Northwest 64, Pinckney 48
Kalamazoo Christian 50, Constantine 19
Kalamazoo Hackett 62, Lawton 49
Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50
Kent City 79, Stanton Central Montcalm 73
Kingsford 59, Elk Rapids 32
Kingston 51, Cass City 36
Laingsburg 63, Lansing Christian 56
Lake Orion 52, Troy Athens 41
Lakeview 41, White Cloud 38
Lansing Sexton 61, Charlotte 51
Lapeer 72, Clio 51
Livonia Stevenson 70, Taylor 40
Macomb Lutheran North 62, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 40
Manchester 46, Sand Creek 34
Marquette 67, Iron Mountain 47
Mason County Central 64, Ravenna 50
Mason County Eastern 61, Mesick 54
Mayville 66, Akron-Fairgrove 52
Melvindale ABT 70, Detroit Public Safety 57
Memphis 61, Landmark Academy 33
Menominee 70, Bark River-Harris 24
Midland Bullock Creek 67, Midland Calvary 42
Milan 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41
Millington 56, Ithaca 44
Montrose Hill-McCloy 54, Genesee 40
Mt Clemens 43, Southfield Bradford Academy 39
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Breckenridge 21
Muskegon Catholic 75, Grand Rapids Wellspring 65
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Sparta 59
Negaunee 77, Ishpeming Westwood 76
Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 51
North Muskegon 72, Hart 41
Norway 89, Rapid River 41
Oak Park 53, Birmingham Seaholm 49
Onekama 56, Leland 20
Open Door, Ore. 36, Detroit Westside Christian 34
Oxford 67, Troy 53
Parchment 73, Schoolcraft 51
Pentwater 79, Bear Lake 66
Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Dansville 9
Pontiac 53, Rochester 29
Port Huron Northern 77, Port Huron 54
Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36
River Rouge 81, Flat Rock 52
Royal Oak 44, Bloomfield Hills 42
Rudyard 70, Maplewood Baptist 48
Sandusky 53, Caro 47
Sanford-Meridian 46, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 41
Shelby 61, Hesperia 38
South Haven 66, Fennville 22
Southfield A&T 49, Berkley 44
St Clair 75, Marine City 33
Sterling Heights 63, Eastpointe East Detroit 56
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 67, Detroit Catholic Central 62
Traverse City Central 71, Bay City Central 15
Traverse City West 63, Alpena 48
Ubly 68, Reese 57
Utica 64, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 44
Utica Ford II 56, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43
Vestaburg 47, Fulton-Middleton 41
Warren Cousino 72, Warren Mott 21
Warren Woods Tower 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 58
West Michigan Aviation 61, Comstock Park 35
Westland John Glenn 51, Saline 47
Wyoming 81, Muskegon Orchard View 31
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Grandville Calvin 50
Yale 49, North Branch 31
Ypsilanti Lincoln 73, Ypsilanti 52
Zion Christian 64, Calhoun Christian 22
