Adrian 67, Clinton 59

All Saints (MI) 59, Kinde-North Huron 52

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 56, Ann Arbor Huron 26

Armada 66, Algonac 17

Bay City John Glenn 62, Alma 36

Bedford 78, Whiteford 39

Blanchard Montabella 51, Carson City-Crystal 48

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Lutheran Westland 62

Buchanan 61, New Buffalo 46

Buckley 56, Benzie Central 54

Burton Bentley 68, Capac 48

Cadillac 55, Petoskey 51

Calumet 55, Baraga 33

Center Line 74, Clinton Township Clintondale 34

Chelsea 46, Dexter 41

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 60, Dearborn Divine Child 56

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Utica Eisenhower 50

Coleman 72, Merrill 63

Coloma 63, Allegan 54

Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Munising 56

DeWitt 50, Lowell 47

Dearborn Heights Star 69, Oakland International 22

Delton Kellogg 53, Saugatuck 42

Detroit Lincoln-King 86, Detroit Mumford 66

Detroit Old Redford 84, Edison 46

Detroit UD Jesuit 69, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 64

Dryden 65, Webberville 47

East Jordan 55, Boyne City 44

Ellsworth 51, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47

Erie-Mason 42, Carleton Airport 38

Escanaba 38, Gladstone 36

Farmington 70, Harper Woods 28

Ferndale 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 57

Flint Powers 69, Gabriel Richard Catholic 66

Flushing 59, Corunna 42

Fowler 61, Potterville 21

Frankenmuth 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 34

Frankfort 49, Maple City Glen Lake 42

Fremont 71, Montague 40

Galesburg-Augusta 58, Martin 28

Garden City 50, Allen Park Cabrini 48

Gaylord St Mary 55, Pellston 44

Gladwin 75, Houghton Lake 54

Gobles 46, Holland Black River 35

Grand Blanc 78, Whitehall 67

Grand Haven 50, Spring Lake 49

Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Allendale 52

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60, Zeeland West 50

Grayling 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42

Grosse Ile 62, Taylor Prep 42

Hazel Park 66, New Haven 50

Hemlock 65, Vassar 41

Holland Christian 94, Wayland Union 56

Holland West Ottawa 58, Holland 47

Houghton 74, L’Anse 46

Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

Hurley, Wis. 51, Ironwood 44

Imlay City 54, Belding 44

Ionia 55, Olivet 35

Jackson 43, Traverse City St Francis 38

Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Stockbridge 59

Jackson Northwest 64, Pinckney 48

Kalamazoo Christian 50, Constantine 19

Kalamazoo Hackett 62, Lawton 49

Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50

Kent City 79, Stanton Central Montcalm 73

Kingsford 59, Elk Rapids 32

Kingston 51, Cass City 36

Laingsburg 63, Lansing Christian 56

Lake Orion 52, Troy Athens 41

Lakeview 41, White Cloud 38

Lansing Sexton 61, Charlotte 51

Lapeer 72, Clio 51

Livonia Stevenson 70, Taylor 40

Macomb Lutheran North 62, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 40

Manchester 46, Sand Creek 34

Marquette 67, Iron Mountain 47

Mason County Central 64, Ravenna 50

Mason County Eastern 61, Mesick 54

Mayville 66, Akron-Fairgrove 52

Melvindale ABT 70, Detroit Public Safety 57

Memphis 61, Landmark Academy 33

Menominee 70, Bark River-Harris 24

Midland Bullock Creek 67, Midland Calvary 42

Milan 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41

Millington 56, Ithaca 44

Montrose Hill-McCloy 54, Genesee 40

Mt Clemens 43, Southfield Bradford Academy 39

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Breckenridge 21

Muskegon Catholic 75, Grand Rapids Wellspring 65

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Sparta 59

Negaunee 77, Ishpeming Westwood 76

Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 51

North Muskegon 72, Hart 41

Norway 89, Rapid River 41

Oak Park 53, Birmingham Seaholm 49

Onekama 56, Leland 20

Open Door, Ore. 36, Detroit Westside Christian 34

Oxford 67, Troy 53

Parchment 73, Schoolcraft 51

Pentwater 79, Bear Lake 66

Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Dansville 9

Pontiac 53, Rochester 29

Port Huron Northern 77, Port Huron 54

Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36

River Rouge 81, Flat Rock 52

Royal Oak 44, Bloomfield Hills 42

Rudyard 70, Maplewood Baptist 48

Sandusky 53, Caro 47

Sanford-Meridian 46, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 41

Shelby 61, Hesperia 38

South Haven 66, Fennville 22

Southfield A&T 49, Berkley 44

St Clair 75, Marine City 33

Sterling Heights 63, Eastpointe East Detroit 56

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 67, Detroit Catholic Central 62

Traverse City Central 71, Bay City Central 15

Traverse City West 63, Alpena 48

Ubly 68, Reese 57

Utica 64, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 44

Utica Ford II 56, Sterling Heights Stevenson 43

Vestaburg 47, Fulton-Middleton 41

Warren Cousino 72, Warren Mott 21

Warren Woods Tower 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 58

West Michigan Aviation 61, Comstock Park 35

Westland John Glenn 51, Saline 47

Wyoming 81, Muskegon Orchard View 31

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 64, Grandville Calvin 50

Yale 49, North Branch 31

Ypsilanti Lincoln 73, Ypsilanti 52

Zion Christian 64, Calhoun Christian 22

