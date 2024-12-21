GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 37, Jackson Northwest 25
Adrian Madison 53, Hudson 27
Allegan 40, Coloma 13
Alma 50, Bay City John Glenn 36
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 42
Armada 63, Algonac 6
Bay City Central 57, Carrollton 19
Birch Run 41, Byron 36
Blissfield 39, Onsted 27
Boyne City 51, East Jordan 46
Brimley 55, Engadine 47
Bronson 64, Reading 60
Brown City 52, Otisville LakeVille 40
Burr Oak 44, Bellevue 29
Caledonia 57, Traverse City Central 38
Cedar Springs 61, Grant 49
Cedarville 47, Rudyard 33
Chelsea 55, Dexter 49
Clarkston 55, Fenton 2
Climax-Scotts 56, Colon 20
Comstock Park 50, West Michigan Aviation 22
Concord 40, Quincy 30
Dearborn Divine Child 44, Bloomfield Hills Marian 38
Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit
Dundee 50, Hillsdale 34
Durand 52, Montrose Hill-McCloy 18
East Jackson 87, Coldwater Pansophia 13
East Lansing 61, Lansing Waverly 47
Ellsworth 46, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 36
Evart 60, Sanford-Meridian 51
Fowler 60, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 18
Frankenmuth 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 22
Freeland 76, Garber 22
Fremont 68, Montague 23
Galesburg-Augusta 44, Martin 38
Grand Haven 62, Spring Lake 30
Grand Ledge 41, Okemos 26
Grand Rapids Covenant 39, Allendale 38
Grand Rapids Northview 43, Zeeland East 42
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, East Grand Rapids 28
Harbor Springs 65, Maple City Glen Lake 44
Holland Black River 40, Gobles 35
Holland Christian 53, Wayland Union 46
Holland West Ottawa 41, Holland 30
Hudsonville 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 34
Ida 45, Clinton 39
Ionia 43, Olivet 42
Jonesville 55, Eaton Rapids 38
Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Lawton 28
Kent City 32, Stanton Central Montcalm 27
L’Anse 52, Calumet 51
Laingsburg 36, Lansing Christian 32
Lansing Catholic 55, Eaton Rapids 38
Lutheran Westland 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 29
Marquette 45, Gwinn 40
Mayville 37, Akron-Fairgrove 28
Midland Bullock Creek 60, Midland Calvary 29
Milan 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14
Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Hopkins 37
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 58, Grand River 20
Negaunee 41, Ishpeming Westwood 18
New Boston Huron 60, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 52
New Lothrop 46, Ovid-Elsie 37
Newaygo 54, Howard City Tri-County 18
Oakridge High School 48, Muskegon Orchard View 34
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Warren Regina 40
Pickford 45, Newberry 32
Pittsford 47, Camden-Frontier 26
Plymouth 49, St Catherine 31
Portland 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14
Ravenna 33, Mason County Central 21
Remus Chippewa Hills 61, Grant 49
Richmond 35, Almont 25
Royal Oak 38, Rochester Adams 31
Saugatuck 58, Delton Kellogg 24
Schoolcraft 39, Parchment 31
South Haven 56, Fennville 31
South Lyon 67, Ann Arbor Huron 22
Southfield A&T 74, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30
St Ignace 69, Cheboygan 40
St Johns 45, Mason 42
Summit 71, Detroit Voyageur 35
Webberville 53, Dryden 37
Wyoming 53, Coopersville 30
Yale 43, North Branch 33
Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Ypsilanti 30
Zion Christian 38, Calhoun Christian 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsdale Academy vs. Tekonsha, ccd.
McBain vs. Oscoda, ccd.
Muskegon vs. Grand Blanc, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
