GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 37, Jackson Northwest 25

Adrian Madison 53, Hudson 27

Allegan 40, Coloma 13

Alma 50, Bay City John Glenn 36

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 42

Armada 63, Algonac 6

Bay City Central 57, Carrollton 19

Birch Run 41, Byron 36

Blissfield 39, Onsted 27

Boyne City 51, East Jordan 46

Brimley 55, Engadine 47

Bronson 64, Reading 60

Brown City 52, Otisville LakeVille 40

Burr Oak 44, Bellevue 29

Caledonia 57, Traverse City Central 38

Cedar Springs 61, Grant 49

Cedarville 47, Rudyard 33

Chelsea 55, Dexter 49

Clarkston 55, Fenton 2

Climax-Scotts 56, Colon 20

Comstock Park 50, West Michigan Aviation 22

Concord 40, Quincy 30

Dearborn Divine Child 44, Bloomfield Hills Marian 38

Detroit Leadership def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit

Dundee 50, Hillsdale 34

Durand 52, Montrose Hill-McCloy 18

East Jackson 87, Coldwater Pansophia 13

East Lansing 61, Lansing Waverly 47

Ellsworth 46, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 36

Evart 60, Sanford-Meridian 51

Fowler 60, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 18

Frankenmuth 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 22

Freeland 76, Garber 22

Fremont 68, Montague 23

Galesburg-Augusta 44, Martin 38

Grand Haven 62, Spring Lake 30

Grand Ledge 41, Okemos 26

Grand Rapids Covenant 39, Allendale 38

Grand Rapids Northview 43, Zeeland East 42

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, East Grand Rapids 28

Harbor Springs 65, Maple City Glen Lake 44

Holland Black River 40, Gobles 35

Holland Christian 53, Wayland Union 46

Holland West Ottawa 41, Holland 30

Hudsonville 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 34

Ida 45, Clinton 39

Ionia 43, Olivet 42

Jonesville 55, Eaton Rapids 38

Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Lawton 28

Kent City 32, Stanton Central Montcalm 27

L’Anse 52, Calumet 51

Laingsburg 36, Lansing Christian 32

Lansing Catholic 55, Eaton Rapids 38

Lutheran Westland 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 29

Marquette 45, Gwinn 40

Mayville 37, Akron-Fairgrove 28

Midland Bullock Creek 60, Midland Calvary 29

Milan 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Hopkins 37

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 58, Grand River 20

Negaunee 41, Ishpeming Westwood 18

New Boston Huron 60, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 52

New Lothrop 46, Ovid-Elsie 37

Newaygo 54, Howard City Tri-County 18

Oakridge High School 48, Muskegon Orchard View 34

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Warren Regina 40

Pickford 45, Newberry 32

Pittsford 47, Camden-Frontier 26

Plymouth 49, St Catherine 31

Portland 58, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14

Ravenna 33, Mason County Central 21

Remus Chippewa Hills 61, Grant 49

Richmond 35, Almont 25

Royal Oak 38, Rochester Adams 31

Saugatuck 58, Delton Kellogg 24

Schoolcraft 39, Parchment 31

South Haven 56, Fennville 31

South Lyon 67, Ann Arbor Huron 22

Southfield A&T 74, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30

St Ignace 69, Cheboygan 40

St Johns 45, Mason 42

Summit 71, Detroit Voyageur 35

Webberville 53, Dryden 37

Wyoming 53, Coopersville 30

Yale 43, North Branch 33

Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Ypsilanti 30

Zion Christian 38, Calhoun Christian 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsdale Academy vs. Tekonsha, ccd.

McBain vs. Oscoda, ccd.

Muskegon vs. Grand Blanc, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

