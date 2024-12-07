GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 45, Onsted 41
Ann Arbor Greenhills 46, Southfield Christian 18
Auburn Hills Avondale 57, Lake Orion 39
Battle Creek St Philip 43, Colon 35
Berkley 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 18
Big Rapids 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Big Rapids Crossroads 44, Mesick 14
Birch Run 57, Bay City Central 39
Blanchard Montabella 53, Ashley 43
Burton Bendle 47, Flint International 35
Byron Center South Christian 58, Holland Christian 44
Caledonia 55, Traverse City West 17
Calumet 41, West Iron County 32
Cedar Springs 72, Comstock Park 34
Cedarville 60, Engadine 25
Clarkston 67, Traverse City Central 31
Climax-Scotts 44, Athens 30
Clio 34, Ortonville Brandon 27
Coldwater 51, Hastings 29
Constantine 32, Parchment 10
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 61, Ojibwe 19
Corunna 44, Lake Fenton 28
Dearborn 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 10
Dearborn Advanced Tech 46, Detroit Cesar Chavez 14
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Grosse Ile 41
Dryden 46, Almont 45
East Lansing 55, Grand Ledge 34
Edwardsburg 60, Three Rivers 29
Evart 53, Beal City 36
Ewen – Trout Creek 58, Ironwood 35
Factoryville Christian 44, Kalamazoo Phoenix 6
Farmington Hills Mercy 63, Warren Regina 34
Fennville 43, Coloma 27
Fenton 39, Swartz Creek 32
Ferndale University 35, Madison Heights 20
Flushing 63, Flint Kearsley 33
Frankenmuth 63, Bay City John Glenn 16
Fremont 54, Sparta 12
Garber 44, Saginaw Swan Valley 25
Gaylord St Mary 61, Fife Lake Forest Area 5
Genesee 62, Burton Bentley 19
Goodrich 54, Owosso 9
Grand Haven 55, Ludington 22
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Hamilton 38
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35
Grand Rapids Northview 46, Muskegon Mona Shores 37
Grand Traverse Academy 68, Interlochen 24
Grandville 40, Byron Center 35
Greenville 51, Manistee 37
Hamtramck 35, Detroit Jalen Rose 9
Harbor Light Christian 34, Maplewood Baptist 33
Hemlock 71, Carrollton 16
Heston 80, Hale 50
Hillman 37, Lincoln-Alcona 30
Hillsdale Academy 43, Camden-Frontier 14
Holland 63, Wyoming Lee 6
Holland Black River 47, Delton Kellogg 29
Holt 47, DeWitt 39
Hudsonville 57, East Grand Rapids 44
Hudsonville Unity Christian 59, Grandville Calvin 27
Ionia 56, Eaton Rapids 42
Iron Mountain 49, Gwinn 30
Jackson Christian 61, Litchfield 20
Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Dearborn Divine Child 42
Jackson Northwest 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Jenison 36, Coopersville 29
Kent City 61, Lakeview 40
Lake Linden-Hubbell 49, Baraga 37
Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Charlotte 27
Lakeland (MI) 42, Walled Lake Central 6
Lansing Waverly 58, Lansing Everett 13
Lawton 46, Schoolcraft 30
Lincoln Park 36, Redford Union 17
Linden 56, Holly 4
Livonia Churchill 36, Gibraltar Carlson 22
Lutheran Westland 34, Taylor Prep 32
Manton 61, Houghton Lake 23
Maple City Glen Lake 44, Traverse City St Francis 21
Marshall 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33
Mattawan 33, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25
Midland Dow 63, Brighton 47
Milan 37, Garden City 14
Monroe 42, Carleton Airport 36
Montague 49, Fruitport 34
Montrose Hill-McCloy 52, Byron 33
Morley-Stanwood 42, Stanton Central Montcalm 35
Negaunee 57, Houghton 46
New Lothrop 63, Durand 36
Newaygo 35, Reed City 27
North Dickinson 51, Bark River-Harris 37
Okemos 48, Bath 20
Onekama 61, Elk Rapids 54
Otisville LakeVille 55, Chesaning 44
Otsego 44, Niles 31
Ovid-Elsie 93, Mt Morris 3
Parma Western 61, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51
Pinckney 49, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 20
Pittsford 45, North Adams-Jerome 11
Plainwell 48, Sturgis 47
Plymouth 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 24
Portland 57, Olivet 10
Ravenna 51, Oakridge High School 17
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, Rochester Adams 30
Rogers City 46, Fairview 7
Roscommon 52, Leroy Pine River 39
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 42, Saginaw Nouvel 33
Salem 51, Franklin 26
Saline 59, Livonia Stevenson 29
Saugatuck 68, Galesburg-Augusta 50
South Haven 46, Watervliet 36
South Lyon 51, Waterford Kettering 10
Southfield A&T 67, Beverly Hills Groves 57
St Johns 57, Fowlerville 44
Tawas 36, AuGres-Sims 30
Tecumseh 52, Bedford 39
The New Standard 48, Flint Southwestern 23
Vicksburg 66, Paw Paw 65
Waldron 31, Tekonsha 28
Walled Lake Northern 65, Walled Lake Western 13
Wayland Union 52, Hopkins 13
Webberville 54, Livingston Christian 45
Whitmore Lake 54, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 28
Wyoming 57, Grand Rapids Christian 53
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Muskegon Orchard View 38
Zeeland East 43, Allendale 37
Zeeland West 44, Holland West Ottawa 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlanta vs. Wolverine, ppd.
Bloomfield Hills Roeper vs. Canton Prep, ppd.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep vs. Bloomfield Hills Marian, ccd.
