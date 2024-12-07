GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 45, Onsted 41 Ann Arbor Greenhills 46, Southfield Christian 18 Auburn Hills Avondale 57, Lake Orion…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 45, Onsted 41

Ann Arbor Greenhills 46, Southfield Christian 18

Auburn Hills Avondale 57, Lake Orion 39

Battle Creek St Philip 43, Colon 35

Berkley 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 18

Big Rapids 38, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Big Rapids Crossroads 44, Mesick 14

Birch Run 57, Bay City Central 39

Blanchard Montabella 53, Ashley 43

Burton Bendle 47, Flint International 35

Byron Center South Christian 58, Holland Christian 44

Caledonia 55, Traverse City West 17

Calumet 41, West Iron County 32

Cedar Springs 72, Comstock Park 34

Cedarville 60, Engadine 25

Clarkston 67, Traverse City Central 31

Climax-Scotts 44, Athens 30

Clio 34, Ortonville Brandon 27

Coldwater 51, Hastings 29

Constantine 32, Parchment 10

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 61, Ojibwe 19

Corunna 44, Lake Fenton 28

Dearborn 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 10

Dearborn Advanced Tech 46, Detroit Cesar Chavez 14

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Grosse Ile 41

Dryden 46, Almont 45

East Lansing 55, Grand Ledge 34

Edwardsburg 60, Three Rivers 29

Evart 53, Beal City 36

Ewen – Trout Creek 58, Ironwood 35

Factoryville Christian 44, Kalamazoo Phoenix 6

Farmington Hills Mercy 63, Warren Regina 34

Fennville 43, Coloma 27

Fenton 39, Swartz Creek 32

Ferndale University 35, Madison Heights 20

Flushing 63, Flint Kearsley 33

Frankenmuth 63, Bay City John Glenn 16

Fremont 54, Sparta 12

Garber 44, Saginaw Swan Valley 25

Gaylord St Mary 61, Fife Lake Forest Area 5

Genesee 62, Burton Bentley 19

Goodrich 54, Owosso 9

Grand Haven 55, Ludington 22

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Hamilton 38

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35

Grand Rapids Northview 46, Muskegon Mona Shores 37

Grand Traverse Academy 68, Interlochen 24

Grandville 40, Byron Center 35

Greenville 51, Manistee 37

Hamtramck 35, Detroit Jalen Rose 9

Harbor Light Christian 34, Maplewood Baptist 33

Hemlock 71, Carrollton 16

Heston 80, Hale 50

Hillman 37, Lincoln-Alcona 30

Hillsdale Academy 43, Camden-Frontier 14

Holland 63, Wyoming Lee 6

Holland Black River 47, Delton Kellogg 29

Holt 47, DeWitt 39

Hudsonville 57, East Grand Rapids 44

Hudsonville Unity Christian 59, Grandville Calvin 27

Ionia 56, Eaton Rapids 42

Iron Mountain 49, Gwinn 30

Jackson Christian 61, Litchfield 20

Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Dearborn Divine Child 42

Jackson Northwest 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Jenison 36, Coopersville 29

Kent City 61, Lakeview 40

Lake Linden-Hubbell 49, Baraga 37

Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Charlotte 27

Lakeland (MI) 42, Walled Lake Central 6

Lansing Waverly 58, Lansing Everett 13

Lawton 46, Schoolcraft 30

Lincoln Park 36, Redford Union 17

Linden 56, Holly 4

Livonia Churchill 36, Gibraltar Carlson 22

Lutheran Westland 34, Taylor Prep 32

Manton 61, Houghton Lake 23

Maple City Glen Lake 44, Traverse City St Francis 21

Marshall 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

Mattawan 33, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25

Midland Dow 63, Brighton 47

Milan 37, Garden City 14

Monroe 42, Carleton Airport 36

Montague 49, Fruitport 34

Montrose Hill-McCloy 52, Byron 33

Morley-Stanwood 42, Stanton Central Montcalm 35

Negaunee 57, Houghton 46

New Lothrop 63, Durand 36

Newaygo 35, Reed City 27

North Dickinson 51, Bark River-Harris 37

Okemos 48, Bath 20

Onekama 61, Elk Rapids 54

Otisville LakeVille 55, Chesaning 44

Otsego 44, Niles 31

Ovid-Elsie 93, Mt Morris 3

Parma Western 61, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51

Pinckney 49, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 20

Pittsford 45, North Adams-Jerome 11

Plainwell 48, Sturgis 47

Plymouth 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 24

Portland 57, Olivet 10

Ravenna 51, Oakridge High School 17

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, Rochester Adams 30

Rogers City 46, Fairview 7

Roscommon 52, Leroy Pine River 39

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 42, Saginaw Nouvel 33

Salem 51, Franklin 26

Saline 59, Livonia Stevenson 29

Saugatuck 68, Galesburg-Augusta 50

South Haven 46, Watervliet 36

South Lyon 51, Waterford Kettering 10

Southfield A&T 67, Beverly Hills Groves 57

St Johns 57, Fowlerville 44

Tawas 36, AuGres-Sims 30

Tecumseh 52, Bedford 39

The New Standard 48, Flint Southwestern 23

Vicksburg 66, Paw Paw 65

Waldron 31, Tekonsha 28

Walled Lake Northern 65, Walled Lake Western 13

Wayland Union 52, Hopkins 13

Webberville 54, Livingston Christian 45

Whitmore Lake 54, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 28

Wyoming 57, Grand Rapids Christian 53

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 47, Muskegon Orchard View 38

Zeeland East 43, Allendale 37

Zeeland West 44, Holland West Ottawa 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlanta vs. Wolverine, ppd.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper vs. Canton Prep, ppd.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep vs. Bloomfield Hills Marian, ccd.

