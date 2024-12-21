FanDuel Promo Code for NFL, CFP: Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. The latest FanDuel promo code offer will…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. The latest FanDuel promo code offer will set the stage for bettors on the NFL and College Football Playoff this weekend. New users can score a $150 bonus on any game with this new promo.







Football fans can secure a 30-1 odds boost for any game on Saturday. With two NFL matchups and three knockout games in the College Football Playoff, there should be an option for everyone.

FanDuel Sportsbook is opening the door for bettors on one of the best football days of the year. Take advantage of this offer and check out all the other ways to bet on the NFL and College Football Playoff in the app.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on any game. Players who pick a winner will receive a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL or CFP

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $150 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos College Football No Sweat Bet, Ryen Russillo Parlay, 30 on 30 Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although nothing is guaranteed in football, bettors can secure a massive boost with this offer. Any $5 winning wager will be enough to win $150 in bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas is the biggest favorite on the gridiron. The Longhorns are -520 on the moneyline against Clemson. That means existing users would need to risk $780 to win $150 on the Texas moneyline.

On the other hand, new bettors can win $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on the Longhorns. Again, this isn’t a guaranteed winner, but it’s easy to see the value here.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Follow this walkthrough to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal or any other secure payment method.

Choose from any of the NFL or College Football Playoff games and place a $5 bet.

Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets on the NFL, College Football Playoff, NBA or any other game.

NFL and CFP Games on Saturday

This is one of the most unique days of football in a long time. The NFL and college football are overlapping and all five games are must-see television. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for these matchups.

Here is a look at the current odds for the NFL Week 16 matchups and College Football Playoff games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Penn State Nittany Lions (-8.5) vs. SMU Mustangs

Texas Longhorns (-13.5) vs. Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5) vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens (-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

