FanDuel Promo Code: How to Secure $150 Bonus for NFL Week 16

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and secure a massive boost for NFL Week 16. Bettors can turn a $5 bet on the NFL into $150 in bonuses. Click here to unlock this offer.







This is an opportunity for new players to boost the odds on any NFL team this weekend. With a handful of heavy favorites on the board, there are plenty of options for bettors. Any $5 winning bet on the NFL will be enough to secure this $150 bonus.

Instead of rolling the dice on the games this weekend, grab this 30-1 odds boost. FanDuel Sportsbook also has other ways to get in on the NFL. Start with this $150 bonus before locking in other promos available in the app.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on the NFL to get $150 bonus with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Turn $5 NFL Bet Into $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $150 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos NFL 25% Live Boost, Free Daily Shuffle Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo is a massive boost that provides serious flexibility to bettors. Apply this 30-1 boost to any NFL team on Sunday. Place that $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses.

The Bills are listed at -1200 on the moneyline against the Patriots. That means existing users would need to risk $1,800 to win $150 on Buffalo. New users can bet $5 on the Bills to win $150 in bonuses.

Of course, anything can happen when two teams step onto the field, but this is still tremendous value. Don’t miss out on the chance to boost the odds on any NFL team on Sunday.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New users won’t need to input a promo code to get in on the action with this offer. Instead, set up a new account by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Register here to start signing up. Players can skip the promo code when using the links on this page.

to start signing up. Players can skip the promo code when using the links on this page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner will take home $150 in bonuses.

Betting on NFL Week 16

After starting with this $150 bonus, new players can check out the other ways to win in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Bettors can grab a 25% live profit boost for any game. This is one way for players to raise the stakes on a game after it already started.

With 12 NFL games coming up on Sunday and another one on Monday Night Football, it’s the perfect time to grab this new promo. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big as the NFL season winds down.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.