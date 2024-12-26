DraftKings Promo Code for NFL or NBA: How to Claim $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time for the NFL or NBA on Thursday night. Players who activate this offer can win up to $200 in total bonuses with this new promo. Click here to sign up.







Start with a $5 bet on any game with this promo. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. Bettors in select states will win the bonus bets instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV).

Additionally, bettors can secure a $50 bonus by making an initial deposit. New players will have the chance to secure $200 in total bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos NFL Thursday Night Football Live Bet Boost, NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New bettors who activate this offer can start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NFL or any other sport. Remember, some new users will win the $150 bonus instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV).

Other players will need to start with a winner to unlock these bonuses. With that said, new users can apply this 30-1 boost on any team, even a heavy favorite like the Grizzlies or Bucks.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up with the necessary links on this page. Here is a quick breakdown to help new players get in on the action:

Click here to start the sign-up process. New users can bypass the need for a promo code with the links on this page.

to start the sign-up process. New users can bypass the need for a promo code with the links on this page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses on the NFL or NBA.

Bettors will also receive $50 in deposit bonuses as well.

Bears vs. Seahawks Options

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors when it comes to this Thursday Night Football matchup. Seattle is still clinging to life in the NFC playoff picture, but they need a win to keep pace with the rest of the conference.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of ways to get in on the action for Bears vs. Seahawks. Check out the live same game parlay boost and other options for the NFL this weekend. There should be something for every football fan.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.