Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL Week 17 Promo

New bettors who claim this offer can win the $150 bonus with any $5 bet on the NFL Week 17 games. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet that applies to any matchup.

Bet365 Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the NFL Week 17 slate, but it all starts with the guaranteed bonus or safety net bet. In addition to this sign-up bonus, players can secure early payout specials, parlay profit boosts and bet boosts for the games.

Bet365 Sportsbook provides players with a choice. This is rare for a sportsbook sign-up promo, but that is exactly what new bettors can get here. Anyone who wants to take the sure thing can start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet for any NFL Week 17 matchup. Set up a new account and place a cash wager. Each player who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses on this first bet with a forgiving safety net.

Activating Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 17

Remember, this promo is only available for first-time depositors on bet365 Sportsbook. Follow these simple step-by-step instructions to get started:

Answer the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Apply promo code WTOP365 to unlock this offer. Answer the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more to qualify for this offer. Popular payment methods include online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Bet $5 on any NFL Week 17 game to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

NFL Bet Boosts for Sunday

We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts for the NFL Week 17 slate. Check out the bet365 bet boosts available on Sunday:

Davante Adams to score a touchdown, Aaron Rodgers to throw for 2+ passing touchdowns and Jets to win (+1600)

Saquon Barkley to rush for 150+ yards, score 2+ touchdowns and Eagles to win (+850)

Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs each to score a touchdown and rush for 80+ yards (+1400)

Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels each to throw for 250+ passing yards and 2+ touchdowns (+1600)

