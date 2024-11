Thursday, Nov. 7 SOUTH Louisiana Tech 78, South Alabama 70 Radford 65, Hampton 55 Southern Miss. 87, Blue Mountain 60…

Thursday, Nov. 7

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 78, South Alabama 70

Radford 65, Hampton 55

Southern Miss. 87, Blue Mountain 60

MIDWEST

Omaha 108, College of Saint Mary (NE) 45

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 55, UTSA 51

FAR WEST

California 88, Idaho St. 36

UC Irvine 65, Pepperdine 56

UNLV 85, N. Arizona 71

___

