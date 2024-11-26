Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 62, Jackson Northwest 32
Allegan 49, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 44
Allen Park 62, Dearborn Fordson 59
Alma 47, Clare 27
Ann Arbor Pioneer 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42
Ann Arbor Skyline 62, Hamtramck 54
Athens 44, Battle Creek Academy 20
Auburn Hills Avondale 76, Pontiac 61
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51, Waterford Our Lady 41
Battle Creek Harper Creek 56, St Joseph 44
Bay City Central 49, Carrollton 35
Bedford 75, Fenton 39
Belding 77, Carson City-Crystal 21
Big Rapids 48, Shepherd 34
Birmingham Brother Rice 85, Ferndale 49
Blissfield 50, Erie-Mason 43
Bloomfield Hills 42, Birmingham Seaholm 38
Brethren 62, Grand Traverse Academy 14
Britton-Deerfield 73, Pittsford 36
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 67, Pellston 61
Burton Bendle 74, Ortonville Brandon 59
Burton CenterPoint Christian 64, Owosso Spring Vale 63
Byron Center 55, Grand Rapids Covenant 43
Cadillac Homeschoolers 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 14
Caro 65, Ubly 60
Cassopolis 64, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 57
Cedar Springs 92, Kent City 57
Center Line 73, Clawson 20
Chandler Park Academy High School 82, Detroit Western Intl 39
Cheboygan 76, Rudyard 63
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 78, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53
Clinton 66, Manchester 19
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 67, L’Anse Creuse 42
Clinton Township Clintondale 65, Warren Mott 39
Coldwater 47, Sturgis 39
Coloma 57, Niles Brandywine 46
Croswell-Lexington 56, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48
Dearborn Advanced Tech 69, Taylor 37
Dearborn Divine Child 62, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46
Dearborn Heights Star 61, Dearborn Riverside West 45
Delton Kellogg 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 49
Detroit Denby 63, Detroit East English 60
Detroit Ford 52, Detroit Northwestern 24
Detroit Ford 62, Detroit Collegiate Prep 24
Detroit King 55, North Farmington 52
Detroit Lincoln-King 42, Troy Athens 35
Detroit Old Redford 70, Holy Names-Windsor, Ontario 49
Durand 72, Clio 41
Eastpointe East Detroit 68, Hazel Park 55
Edwardsburg 65, Berrien Springs 44
Ellsworth 78, Central Lake 52
Escanaba 47, Sault Ste Marie 20
Farmington 79, Redford Thurston 76
Franklin 72, Livonia Clarenceville 32
Fremont 50, Shelby 25
Fruitport 66, Muskegon Heights 65
Galesburg-Augusta 69, Comstock 41
Grand Haven 68, Traverse City West 62
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 45, West Michigan Aviation 40
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 57, Holland Black River 42
Grand Rapids Union 72, Wyoming Lee 66
Grand Rapids Wellspring 60, Saranac 59
Grandville Calvin 55, Kalamazoo Christian 49
Grass Lake 65, Quincy 41
Grosse Pointe North 67, Warren Woods Tower 54
Harbor Light Christian 69, Brimley 55
Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 44
Hart 59, Montague 29
Hartland 55, Lakeland (MI) 27
Hemlock 41, Sanford-Meridian 31
Highland Park 83, Ferndale University 52
Hopkins 54, Buchanan 37
Howard City Tri-County 63, Lakeview 49
Hudson 76, Addison 47
Ida 68, Westland Hope 19
Ishpeming 69, West Iron County 48
Ithaca 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 25
Kinde-North Huron 48, Memphis 44
Kingsford 55, Negaunee 26
L’Anse 49, Eben Junction Superior Central 41
Lansing Christian 53, Jackson Christian 35
Lansing Eastern 74, Eaton Rapids 60
Lapeer 63, Almont 53
Lawton 51, Marcellus 43
Livonia Churchill 84, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44
Livonia Stevenson 66, South Lyon 57
Macomb Dakota 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 35
Maple City Glen Lake 65, Elk Rapids 54
Marion 45, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41
Marshall 53, Battle Creek Lakeview 49
Martin 56, Decatur 32
Marysville 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 32
Mason County Central 49, Manistee 39
Melvindale ABT 51, Waterford Oakside 50
Merrill 69, Midland Calvary 57
Merritt 56, Landmark Academy 26
Midland Bullock Creek 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Milan 62, Vandercook Lake Jackson 49
Milford 61, Flint Kearsley 59
Morenci 37, Reading 33
Munising 50, Norway 34
Muskegon Mona Shores 63, East Grand Rapids 59
Napoleon 38, Bath 24
New Buffalo 86, Bangor 47
North Dickinson 52, Bark River-Harris 38
Northville 66, Brownstown Woodhaven 43
Okemos 62, Caledonia 35
Onsted 54, Hanover-Horton 44
Oxford 52, St Clair 39
Parma Western 52, Tecumseh 40
Paw Paw 42, Richland Gull Lake 38
Pinckney 54, Corunna 38
Pinconning 82, Whittemore-Prescott 8
Port Huron 46, Utica Ford II 43
Riverview 45, Lincoln Park 42
Rochester 49, Waterford Kettering 37
Rochester Adams 48, Lake Orion 46
Roseville 70, Utica Eisenhower 54
Royal Oak 58, Holly 25
Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Birch Run 24
Salem 57, Saline 49, OT
Sandusky 44, Cass City 41
South Haven 62, Three Rivers 37
Southfield Christian 60, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 42
Southgate Anderson 44, Carleton Airport 24
Spring Lake 69, Ludington 61, OT
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47, Utica 39
St. Clair Shores South Lake 79, Sterling Heights 40
Summerfield 85, Ann Arbor Central Academy 36
Summit 78, Plymouth 36
Traverse City Central 65, Midland 37
Troy 58, Southfield A&T 53
Troy Athens 44, Battle Creek Academy 20
Union City 50, Olivet 37
Vicksburg 76, Dowagiac Union 47
Warren Lincoln 68, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 46
Watersmeet Gogebic 51, Hancock 34
Wayland Union 46, Hamilton 42
Webberville 66, Potterville 53
Westfield 76, Detroit Public Safety 39
White Cloud 53, Baldwin 52
Whitmore Lake 59, East Jackson 57
Williamston 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 55
Wyandotte Roosevelt 47, Grosse Ile 31
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Saugatuck 16
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Jonesville 40
Zion Christian 42, Ravenna 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
