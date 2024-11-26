Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 62, Jackson Northwest 32 Allegan 49, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 44 Allen Park 62, Dearborn…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 62, Jackson Northwest 32

Allegan 49, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 44

Allen Park 62, Dearborn Fordson 59

Alma 47, Clare 27

Ann Arbor Pioneer 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Ann Arbor Skyline 62, Hamtramck 54

Athens 44, Battle Creek Academy 20

Auburn Hills Avondale 76, Pontiac 61

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51, Waterford Our Lady 41

Battle Creek Harper Creek 56, St Joseph 44

Bay City Central 49, Carrollton 35

Bedford 75, Fenton 39

Belding 77, Carson City-Crystal 21

Big Rapids 48, Shepherd 34

Birmingham Brother Rice 85, Ferndale 49

Blissfield 50, Erie-Mason 43

Bloomfield Hills 42, Birmingham Seaholm 38

Brethren 62, Grand Traverse Academy 14

Britton-Deerfield 73, Pittsford 36

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 67, Pellston 61

Burton Bendle 74, Ortonville Brandon 59

Burton CenterPoint Christian 64, Owosso Spring Vale 63

Byron Center 55, Grand Rapids Covenant 43

Cadillac Homeschoolers 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 14

Caro 65, Ubly 60

Cassopolis 64, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 57

Cedar Springs 92, Kent City 57

Center Line 73, Clawson 20

Chandler Park Academy High School 82, Detroit Western Intl 39

Cheboygan 76, Rudyard 63

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 78, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53

Clinton 66, Manchester 19

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 67, L’Anse Creuse 42

Clinton Township Clintondale 65, Warren Mott 39

Coldwater 47, Sturgis 39

Coloma 57, Niles Brandywine 46

Croswell-Lexington 56, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48

Dearborn Advanced Tech 69, Taylor 37

Dearborn Divine Child 62, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46

Dearborn Heights Star 61, Dearborn Riverside West 45

Delton Kellogg 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 49

Detroit Denby 63, Detroit East English 60

Detroit Ford 52, Detroit Northwestern 24

Detroit Ford 62, Detroit Collegiate Prep 24

Detroit King 55, North Farmington 52

Detroit Lincoln-King 42, Troy Athens 35

Detroit Old Redford 70, Holy Names-Windsor, Ontario 49

Durand 72, Clio 41

Eastpointe East Detroit 68, Hazel Park 55

Edwardsburg 65, Berrien Springs 44

Ellsworth 78, Central Lake 52

Escanaba 47, Sault Ste Marie 20

Farmington 79, Redford Thurston 76

Franklin 72, Livonia Clarenceville 32

Fremont 50, Shelby 25

Fruitport 66, Muskegon Heights 65

Galesburg-Augusta 69, Comstock 41

Grand Haven 68, Traverse City West 62

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 45, West Michigan Aviation 40

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 57, Holland Black River 42

Grand Rapids Union 72, Wyoming Lee 66

Grand Rapids Wellspring 60, Saranac 59

Grandville Calvin 55, Kalamazoo Christian 49

Grass Lake 65, Quincy 41

Grosse Pointe North 67, Warren Woods Tower 54

Harbor Light Christian 69, Brimley 55

Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 44

Hart 59, Montague 29

Hartland 55, Lakeland (MI) 27

Hemlock 41, Sanford-Meridian 31

Highland Park 83, Ferndale University 52

Hopkins 54, Buchanan 37

Howard City Tri-County 63, Lakeview 49

Hudson 76, Addison 47

Ida 68, Westland Hope 19

Ishpeming 69, West Iron County 48

Ithaca 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 25

Kinde-North Huron 48, Memphis 44

Kingsford 55, Negaunee 26

L’Anse 49, Eben Junction Superior Central 41

Lansing Christian 53, Jackson Christian 35

Lansing Eastern 74, Eaton Rapids 60

Lapeer 63, Almont 53

Lawton 51, Marcellus 43

Livonia Churchill 84, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44

Livonia Stevenson 66, South Lyon 57

Macomb Dakota 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 35

Maple City Glen Lake 65, Elk Rapids 54

Marion 45, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41

Marshall 53, Battle Creek Lakeview 49

Martin 56, Decatur 32

Marysville 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 32

Mason County Central 49, Manistee 39

Melvindale ABT 51, Waterford Oakside 50

Merrill 69, Midland Calvary 57

Merritt 56, Landmark Academy 26

Midland Bullock Creek 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Milan 62, Vandercook Lake Jackson 49

Milford 61, Flint Kearsley 59

Morenci 37, Reading 33

Munising 50, Norway 34

Muskegon Mona Shores 63, East Grand Rapids 59

Napoleon 38, Bath 24

New Buffalo 86, Bangor 47

North Dickinson 52, Bark River-Harris 38

Northville 66, Brownstown Woodhaven 43

Okemos 62, Caledonia 35

Onsted 54, Hanover-Horton 44

Oxford 52, St Clair 39

Parma Western 52, Tecumseh 40

Paw Paw 42, Richland Gull Lake 38

Pinckney 54, Corunna 38

Pinconning 82, Whittemore-Prescott 8

Port Huron 46, Utica Ford II 43

Riverview 45, Lincoln Park 42

Rochester 49, Waterford Kettering 37

Rochester Adams 48, Lake Orion 46

Roseville 70, Utica Eisenhower 54

Royal Oak 58, Holly 25

Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Birch Run 24

Salem 57, Saline 49, OT

Sandusky 44, Cass City 41

South Haven 62, Three Rivers 37

Southfield Christian 60, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 42

Southgate Anderson 44, Carleton Airport 24

Spring Lake 69, Ludington 61, OT

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47, Utica 39

St. Clair Shores South Lake 79, Sterling Heights 40

Summerfield 85, Ann Arbor Central Academy 36

Summit 78, Plymouth 36

Traverse City Central 65, Midland 37

Troy 58, Southfield A&T 53

Troy Athens 44, Battle Creek Academy 20

Union City 50, Olivet 37

Vicksburg 76, Dowagiac Union 47

Warren Lincoln 68, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 46

Watersmeet Gogebic 51, Hancock 34

Wayland Union 46, Hamilton 42

Webberville 66, Potterville 53

Westfield 76, Detroit Public Safety 39

White Cloud 53, Baldwin 52

Whitmore Lake 59, East Jackson 57

Williamston 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 55

Wyandotte Roosevelt 47, Grosse Ile 31

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Saugatuck 16

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Jonesville 40

Zion Christian 42, Ravenna 41

