Late Van Dijk goals sees Liverpool move to within six points of the Premier League title

Liverpool, England (AP) — Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner against West Ham on Sunday to move Liverpool to within six points of the Premier League title.

A 2-1 victory at Anfield means Arne Slot’s team needs to win just two more games to be certain of a record-equaling 20th English league title to draw level with Manchester United’s total.

Liverpool had looked like dropping points when Andrew Robinson scored an own goal in the 86th minute to level the game at 1-1 after Luis Diaz’s opener. But captain Van Dijk rose to head home in the 89th and ensure the league leader took advantage after second-placed Arsenal slipped up on Saturday by drawing 1-1 with Brentford.

The Merseyside club is 13 points clear at the top of the standings with six rounds to go.

Victory completed a week of celebrations for Liverpool supporters after top scorer Mohamed Salah ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new two-year contract.

He marked that new deal in style by maintaining his outstanding form this season to cross for Diaz’s opener in the 18th minute.

It was his 45th goal or assist in the league this season, which set a new record for a 38-game Premier League campaign, according to statistician Opta.

He left the field late on to a standing ovation from the home fans.

West Ham twice came close to equalizing before Roberton’s own goal. Mohammed Kudus hit the bar in the first half and Jarrod Bowen was denied by Alisson when through on goal after the break.

Onana dropped

Andre Onana was left out of Manchester United’s squad for the game against Newcastle following his latest high-profile errors for the club.

The Cameroon international was partially at fault for both goals in United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that would help him,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said after the game.

It was United’s 4,000th game in the English top flight.

Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are the only other teams to reach that landmark.

