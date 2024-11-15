Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alma Bryant 60, Orange Beach 54 Ashville 63, Weaver 33 Belmont, Miss. 60, Phil Campbell High School…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma Bryant 60, Orange Beach 54

Ashville 63, Weaver 33

Belmont, Miss. 60, Phil Campbell High School 25

Briarwood 36, Oak Mountain 26

Cherokee County 62, Geraldine 30

Childersburg 55, Dadeville 26

Clements 58, Elkmont 39

Colbert Heights 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 39

Cordova 43, Carbon Hill 26

DAR 61, Randolph School 25

Daphne 50, Saraland 46

Davidson 37, Theodore 34

Decatur 67, Westminster Christian Academy 57

Dora 75, Sumiton Christian 27

Dothan 66, Rehobeth 32

East Central, Miss. 53, Chickasaw 19

Fairview 53, Holly Pond 47

Fort Payne 64, Springville 55

Geneva 58, New Brockton 47

Glencoe 49, Oxford 44

Good Hope 49, Guntersville 48

Gulf Shores 73, Bayside Academy 24

Hillcrest 54, Sipsey Valley 12

Hoover (AL) 69, Huffman 21

Indian Springs High School 24, Verbena 14

Jemison 69, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School 2

Lee-Huntsville 78, Oakwood Adventist Academy 52

Lincoln 46, Faith Christian 24

Luverne 55, Central-Hayneville 19

Madison County 36, Ardmore 27

Marbury 63, Autaugaville 28

Murphy 66, Baker 47

Northridge 47, Hale County 36

Northside 50, Holy Spirit 32

Pelham 57, Montevallo 6

Plainview 52, North Sand Mountain 42

Pleasant Home 31, W.S. Neal 30

R.C. Hatch 59, Dallas County 22

Ramsay 61, Pleasant Grove 55

Samson 58, Emmanuel Christian 12

Southside-Gadsden 55, Gaston 35

St. Paul’s 61, Robertsdale 10

Stanhope Elmore 52, Chilton County 22

Straughn 48, Red Level 10

Trinity Presbyterian 73, Enterprise 41

UMS-Wright 48, Fairhope 38

University Charter 31, Holt 22

Vestavia Hills 67, Mortimer Jordan 40

Victory Chr. 57, Alabama School for the Deaf 24

West Limestone 59, Tanner 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.C. Rain vs. Mattie T. Blount High School, ccd.

B.T. Washington vs. B. T. Washington Magnet, ccd.

P. D. Jackson-Olin High School vs. Bessemer City, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.