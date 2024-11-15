Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma Bryant 60, Orange Beach 54
Ashville 63, Weaver 33
Belmont, Miss. 60, Phil Campbell High School 25
Briarwood 36, Oak Mountain 26
Cherokee County 62, Geraldine 30
Childersburg 55, Dadeville 26
Clements 58, Elkmont 39
Colbert Heights 58, Phillips-Bear Creek 39
Cordova 43, Carbon Hill 26
DAR 61, Randolph School 25
Daphne 50, Saraland 46
Davidson 37, Theodore 34
Decatur 67, Westminster Christian Academy 57
Dora 75, Sumiton Christian 27
Dothan 66, Rehobeth 32
East Central, Miss. 53, Chickasaw 19
Fairview 53, Holly Pond 47
Fort Payne 64, Springville 55
Geneva 58, New Brockton 47
Glencoe 49, Oxford 44
Good Hope 49, Guntersville 48
Gulf Shores 73, Bayside Academy 24
Hillcrest 54, Sipsey Valley 12
Hoover (AL) 69, Huffman 21
Indian Springs High School 24, Verbena 14
Jemison 69, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School 2
Lee-Huntsville 78, Oakwood Adventist Academy 52
Lincoln 46, Faith Christian 24
Luverne 55, Central-Hayneville 19
Madison County 36, Ardmore 27
Marbury 63, Autaugaville 28
Murphy 66, Baker 47
Northridge 47, Hale County 36
Northside 50, Holy Spirit 32
Pelham 57, Montevallo 6
Plainview 52, North Sand Mountain 42
Pleasant Home 31, W.S. Neal 30
R.C. Hatch 59, Dallas County 22
Ramsay 61, Pleasant Grove 55
Samson 58, Emmanuel Christian 12
Southside-Gadsden 55, Gaston 35
St. Paul’s 61, Robertsdale 10
Stanhope Elmore 52, Chilton County 22
Straughn 48, Red Level 10
Trinity Presbyterian 73, Enterprise 41
UMS-Wright 48, Fairhope 38
University Charter 31, Holt 22
Vestavia Hills 67, Mortimer Jordan 40
Victory Chr. 57, Alabama School for the Deaf 24
West Limestone 59, Tanner 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.C. Rain vs. Mattie T. Blount High School, ccd.
B.T. Washington vs. B. T. Washington Magnet, ccd.
P. D. Jackson-Olin High School vs. Bessemer City, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.