Spurgeon scores in OT to give Wild 3-2 win over Predators

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored 1:00 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 3-2…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored 1:00 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Kirill Kaprizov and Declan Chisholm also scored for the Wild, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots.

Fedor Svechkov and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have lost four in a row — the last three in overtime. Juuse Saros had 25 saves.

Spurgeon, who scored twice in Friday’s win against Chicago, took a pass from Kaprizov in the slot and fired a high wrist shot that beat Saros for his third of the season.

Takeaways

Predators: Nashville is tied for the fewest road wins in the league with two, and this loss kicked off a four-game road swing that also includes stops in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Wild: For the second time in two nights, the Wild struggled to put away one of the bottom-dwellers in the Central Division. But they ran their record to 5-1-2 when tied after two periods and got just their second overtime win in six chances this season.

Key moment

With 3:44 to play in the third period, Zachary L’Heureux broke in alone on Gustavsson, but the Wild goalie kicked aside a wrist shot to keep the score tied.

Key stat

The Predators are 1-6 in overtime this season, and all six losses were by a 3-2 score.

Up Next

Wild host Vancouver on Tuesday, while the Predators visit Toronto on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.