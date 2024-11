NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 7 (43½) Las Vegas Baltimore 4½ 3 (48½) at PITTSBURGH…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 7 (43½) Las Vegas Baltimore 4½ 3 (48½) at PITTSBURGH Green Bay 2½ 5½ (40½) at CHICAGO LA Rams 5½ 3½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND Minnesota 5½ 5½ (39½) at TENNESSEE at NY JETS 4½ 3½ (43½) Indianapolis Cleveland 1½ 1½ (44½) at NEW ORLEANS at DETROIT 8½ 13½ (46½) Jacksonville at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 6½ (48½) Seattle at DENVER 1½ 1½ (44½) Atlanta at BUFFALO 1½ 2½ (46½) Kansas City at LA CHARGERS 1½ 1½ (47½) Cincinnati

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 5½ 7½ (41½) at DALLAS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Akron 10½ 10½ (49½) at KENT STATE Western Michigan 8½ 8½ (54½) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at MIAMI (OH) 4½ 4½ (43½) Northern Illinois

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 2½ 2½ (50½) Ohio at EASTERN MICHIGAN 1½ 1½ (50½) Buffalo

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GEORGIA TECH 6½ 8½ (54½) NC State

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UTSA 14½ 14½ (54½) Temple at MICHIGAN STATE 14½ 13½ (46½) Purdue

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Iowa 9½ 9½ (42½) at MARYLAND Ole Miss 9½ 10½ (56½) at FLORIDA at OHIO STATE 9½ 10½ (55½) Indiana SMU 10½ 10½ (55½) at VIRGINIA Western Kentucky 1½ 2½ (59½) at LIBERTY at TENNESSEE 39½ 40½ (54½) UTEP Bowling Green 10½ 10½ (59½) at BALL STATE Colorado 2½ 2½ (61½) at KANSAS at MICHIGAN 12½ 13½ (36½) Northwestern at TEXAS 20½ 20½ (46½) Kentucky at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (49½) BYU Penn State 10 10 (OFF) at MINNESOTA at NOTRE DAME 12½ 16½ (44½) Army Alabama 14½ 14½ (49½) at OKLAHOMA Virginia Tech 2½ 1½ (46½) at DUKE USC 3½ 3½ (OFF) at UCLA

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 7½ (220½) Phoenix at INDIANA 2 (228½) Miami Atlanta 4½ (229) at PORTLAND Detroit 5 (226½) at WASHINGTON at MEMPHIS 1 (224) Denver at CLEVELAND 10½ (224) Charlotte at OKLAHOMA CITY 5½ (228) Dallas at NEW YORK 9½ (220½) Brooklyn Houston 5 (231½) at CHICAGO at LA CLIPPERS 10½ (222) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG William & Mary 1 at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at ST. JOHN’S 9½ New Mexico at WESTERN MICHIGAN 4½ Canisius Princeton 6½ at MERRIMACK Saint Mary’s (CA) 4½ at NEBRASKA at BOISE STATE 2½ Clemson at CITADEL 3½ N.C. A&T at COLORADO 13½ Harvard Jacksonville State 1½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Chattanooga 7½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at TENNESSEE 27½ Austin Peay at CHARLESTON (SC) 2½ Liberty Montana State 3½ at DENVER at STANFORD 13 UC Davis at MISSISSIPPI STATE 5½ Utah at OREGON 13½ Troy UCSB 6½ at SAN JOSE STATE at BROWN 8½ Sacred Heart at EASTERN WASHINGTON 6½ Cal Poly at ARIZONA STATE 12½ St. Thomas at BAYLOR 28½ Tarleton State at USC 9½ Cal at HAWAII 5 Weber State at WASHINGTON 9½ UMass-Lowell

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -310 St. Louis +245 at VEGAS -137 Washington +114 New York -188 at SEATTLE +155 at VANCOUVER -125 Nashville +104

