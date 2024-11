NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 5½ 6½ (53½) Cincinnati Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 5½ 6½ (53½) Cincinnati

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Giants 1½ 6½ (40½) at CAROLINA Minnesota 3 4½ (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at CHICAGO 6½ 6½ (38½) New England at KANSAS CITY 9½ 8½ (41½) Denver San Francisco 5½ 5½ (50½) at TAMPA BAY at WASHINGTON 1½ 2½ (45½) Pittsburgh Atlanta 1½ 3½ (46½) at NEW ORLEANS Buffalo 4½ 3½ (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS at LA CHARGERS 6½ 7½ (38½) Tennessee NY Jets 1½ 1½ (45½) at ARIZONA Philadelphia 2½ 7 (42½) at DALLAS Detroit 2½ 3½ (48½) at HOUSTON

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 2½ 1½ (50½) Miami

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at EAST CAROLINA 8½ 7½ (57½) Florida Atlantic Appalachian State 1½ 1½ (62½) at COASTAL CAROLINA

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cal 7½ 7½ (54½) at WAKE FOREST at MEMPHIS 10½ 9½ (53½) Rice Iowa 5½ 5½ (44½) at UCLA at SAN DIEGO STATE 3½ 2½ (66½) New Mexico

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 4½ 6½ (46½) at RUTGERS Miami (FL) 13½ 10½ (63½) at GEORGIA TECH at TEXAS 15½ 21½ (48½) Florida at OHIO STATE 38½ 37½ (53½) Purdue at CINCINNATI 2½ 4½ (56½) West Virginia at BOSTON COLLEGE 1½ 1½ (53½) Syracuse Navy 3½ 2½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA Texas State 10½ 7½ (48½) at UL MONROE Liberty 9½ 10½ (54½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE UConn 6½ 6½ (55½) at UAB Marshall 12½ 13½ (54½) at SOUTHERN MISS at OREGON STATE 4½ 2½ (55½) San Jose State Georgia 4½ 2½ (54½) at OLE MISS Clemson 6½ 5½ (53½) at VIRGINIA TECH at JAMES MADISON 12½ 16½ (53½) Georgia State at NC STATE 4½ 3½ (52½) Duke at INDIANA 12½ 13½ (49½) Michigan Army 3½ 5½ (63½) at NORTH TEXAS Iowa State 3½ 2½ (50½) at KANSAS at UTEP 3½ 3½ (42½) Kennesaw State at TULANE 24½ 26½ (50½) Temple Colorado 3½ 3½ (62½) at TEXAS TECH South Carolina 1½ 3½ (45½) at VANDERBILT Jacksonville State 9½ 9½ (55½) at LOUISIANA TECH at LOUISIANA 12½ 16½ (60½) Arkansas State Western Kentucky 20½ 18½ (52½) at NEW MEXICO STATE at TCU 7½ 10½ (66½) Oklahoma State at OREGON 25½ 24½ (57½) Maryland at TENNESSEE 24½ 23½ (60½) Mississippi State at ARIZONA STATE 3½ 2½ (55½) UCF at NOTRE DAME 4½ 25½ (42½) Florida State Alabama 2½ 2½ (58½) at LSU Oklahoma 3½ 2½ (41½) at MISSOURI at BOISE STATE 25½ 24½ (60½) Nevada at PENN STATE 13½ 13½ (45½) Washington at PITTSBURGH 5½ 7½ (57½) Virginia UNLV 11½ 13½ (50½) at HAWAII Fresno State 7½ 10½ (41½) at AIR FORCE BYU 9½ 3½ (40½) at UTAH at WASHINGTON STATE 20½ 20½ (69½) Utah State

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7½ (226) at CHICAGO at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (217) Portland at MILWAUKEE 9 (228½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DELAWARE 6½ Robert Morris at WAKE FOREST 24½ N.C. A&T at PENNSYLVANIA 17½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3½ Stony Brook at NORTH FLORIDA 6½ Charleston Southern at UAB 13½ Southern Miss at DEPAUL 14½ Prairie View A&M at SMU 27½ Florida A&M at MICHIGAN STATE 27½ Niagara Bucknell 2½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at NORTHERN IOWA 5½ Milwaukee at FLORIDA 20½ Jacksonville at STETSON 4½ Omaha at WISCONSIN 17½ Montana State at IOWA 24½ Southern at LOYOLA CHICAGO 22½ Detroit Mercy at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 3½ Illinois State Jacksonville State 1½ at AIR FORCE at USC 23½ Idaho State at CAL 15½ Cal Poly at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 14½ Chattanooga at UTAH 27½ Central Arkansas UC Davis 4½ at IDAHO

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -184 Calgary +150 at FLORIDA -178 Nashville +146 at N.Y RANGERS -196 Buffalo +162 at OTTAWA -152 N.Y Islanders +126 at NEW JERSEY -310 Montreal +245 at CAROLINA -260 Pittsburgh +210 at TAMPA BAY -196 Philadelphia +162 at WINNIPEG -137 Colorado +114 at ST. LOUIS OFF Utah OFF at DALLAS -360 Chicago +280 Minnesota -260 at SAN JOSE +210 at LOS ANGELES -114 Vancouver -105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.