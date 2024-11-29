Southampton denied by VAR and Brighton rises to second in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Southampton was denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision and ended up drawing with…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Southampton was denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision and ended up drawing with host Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Kaoru Mitoma spectacularly headed Brighton into a first half lead and Flynn Downes hammered the equalizer an hour in. Then minutes later teammate Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalized Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.

It meant Saints, still on the bottom of the league, had to settle for a first away point.

A point was enough to lift Brighton up to second, however, level on points and goal difference with Manchester City.

The disallowed goal was brilliantly set up. Tyler Dibling wriggled clear of three Brighton players inside his own half and spread the ball to Fraser. The midfielder’s low cross evaded Armstrong and was finished at the far post by Archer — only to be chalked off to the dismay of boss Russell Martin.

The official explanation was “Armstrong was in an offside position and deemed to be impacting (goalkeeper Bart) Verbruggen’s ability to play the ball.”

There was more drama towards the end of 13 minutes of added time when Brighton sub Simon Adingra’s effort beat Saints goalkeeper Joe Lumley in his league debut but flicked the outside of the far post.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.