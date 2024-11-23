Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Moorhead 1
Blake 4, Farmington 0
Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
East Grand Forks 5, Legacy/Bismark, N.D. 0
Elk River 2, Northern Tier 0
Fort Frances, Ontario 5, Moose Lake Area 1
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Rogers 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Hill-Murray 8, Bemidji 1
Hopkins/Park 4, North Shore 4, OT
Lakeville South 3, Mankato East 2
Mankato West 8, Red Wing 3
Minnetonka 2, Dodge County 2, OT
Mound Westonka/SWC 6, Luverne 1
New Prague 2, Windom 1
Northfield 8, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0
Owatonna 6, Apple Valley 5
River Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
Roseau 4, Orono 3, OT
Shakopee 5, Waconia 0
South Central 3, Worthington 1
South St. Paul 2, New Ulm 0
Two Rivers-St Paul 8, Visitation 1
Wayzata 3, Fergus Falls 2
