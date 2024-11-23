Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY= Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Moorhead 1 Blake 4, Farmington 0 Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2 East Grand Forks 5,…

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Moorhead 1

Blake 4, Farmington 0

Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

East Grand Forks 5, Legacy/Bismark, N.D. 0

Elk River 2, Northern Tier 0

Fort Frances, Ontario 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Rogers 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Hill-Murray 8, Bemidji 1

Hopkins/Park 4, North Shore 4, OT

Lakeville South 3, Mankato East 2

Mankato West 8, Red Wing 3

Minnetonka 2, Dodge County 2, OT

Mound Westonka/SWC 6, Luverne 1

New Prague 2, Windom 1

Northfield 8, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0

Owatonna 6, Apple Valley 5

River Lakes 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

Roseau 4, Orono 3, OT

Shakopee 5, Waconia 0

South Central 3, Worthington 1

South St. Paul 2, New Ulm 0

Two Rivers-St Paul 8, Visitation 1

Wayzata 3, Fergus Falls 2

