Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and fellow pitcher Luis Gil from the New York Yankees were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest.

The top pick in the 2023 amateur draft, Skenes dazzled during his first major league season. After making his debut on May 11, he was such an immediate sensation that he was selected to start the All-Star Game for the National League on July 16 in Texas.

The 22-year-old right-hander finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 batters and walked 32 in 133 innings.

Skenes received nine of 11 first-place votes for the NL award from a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters. Results were announced by the publication Thursday.

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill got the other two first-place votes and came in second.

Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the American League champions. He had 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings.

The 26-year-old righty was picked first on six ballots for the AL prize. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser was the runner-up with three first-place votes, and Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller finished third with two.

