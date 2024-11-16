Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill during game in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was in “stable” condition after he was evacuated from the Nations League…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was in “stable” condition after he was evacuated from the Nations League game against the Netherlands, the Hungarian Football Federation said on Saturday.

Television images showed members of Hungary’s staff and reserve players looking alarmed and quickly gathering around where Szalai apparently was on the bench.

The federation said in a statement on X that Szalai “is stable and he is conscious” after being taken to an Amsterdam hospital by ambulance.

