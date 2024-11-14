Hank Aaron Awards

American League 2024 — Aaron Judge 2023 — Shohei Ohtani 2022 — Aaron Judge 2021 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2020…

American League

2024 — Aaron Judge

2023 — Shohei Ohtani

2022 — Aaron Judge

2021 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2020 — José Abreu

2019 — Mike Trout

2018 — J.D. Martinez

2017 — Jose Altuve

2016 — David Ortiz

2015 — Josh Donaldson

2014 — Mike Trout

2013 — Miguel Cabrera

2012 — Miguel Cabrera

2011 — Jose Bautista

2010 — Jose Bautista

2009 — Derek Jeter

2008 — Kevin Youkilis

2007 — Alex Rodriguez

2006 — Derek Jeter

2005 — David Ortiz

2004 — Manny Ramirez

2003 — Alex Rodriguez

2002 — Alex Rodriguez

2001 — Alex Rodriguez

2000 — Carlos Delgado

1999 — Manny Ramirez

National League

2024 — Shohei Ohtani

2023 — Ronald Acuña Jr.

2022 — Paul Goldschmidt

2021 — Bryce Harper

2020 — Freddie Freeman

2019 — Christian Yelich

2018 — Christian Yelich

2017 — Giancarlo Stanton

2016 — Kris Bryant

2015 — Bryce Harper

2014 — Giancarlo Stanton

2013 — Paul Goldschmidt

2012 — Buster Posey

2011 — Matt Kemp

2010 — Joey Votto

2009 — Albert Pujols

2008 — Aramis Ramirez

2007 — Prince Fielder

2006 — Ryan Howard

2005 — Andruw Jones

2004 — Barry Bonds

2003 — Albert Pujols

2002 — Barry Bonds

2001 — Barry Bonds

2000 — Todd Helton

1999 — Sammy Sosa

