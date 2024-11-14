Hank Aaron Awards

American League
2024 — Aaron Judge
2023 — Shohei Ohtani
2022 — Aaron Judge
2021 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2020 — José Abreu
2019 — Mike Trout
2018 — J.D. Martinez
2017 — Jose Altuve
2016 — David Ortiz
2015 — Josh Donaldson
2014 — Mike Trout
2013 — Miguel Cabrera
2012 — Miguel Cabrera
2011 — Jose Bautista
2010 — Jose Bautista
2009 — Derek Jeter
2008 — Kevin Youkilis
2007 — Alex Rodriguez
2006 — Derek Jeter
2005 — David Ortiz
2004 — Manny Ramirez
2003 — Alex Rodriguez
2002 — Alex Rodriguez
2001 — Alex Rodriguez
2000 — Carlos Delgado
1999 — Manny Ramirez
National League
2024 — Shohei Ohtani
2023 — Ronald Acuña Jr.
2022 — Paul Goldschmidt
2021 — Bryce Harper
2020 — Freddie Freeman
2019 — Christian Yelich
2018 — Christian Yelich
2017 — Giancarlo Stanton
2016 — Kris Bryant
2015 — Bryce Harper
2014 — Giancarlo Stanton
2013 — Paul Goldschmidt
2012 — Buster Posey
2011 — Matt Kemp
2010 — Joey Votto
2009 — Albert Pujols
2008 — Aramis Ramirez
2007 — Prince Fielder
2006 — Ryan Howard
2005 — Andruw Jones
2004 — Barry Bonds
2003 — Albert Pujols
2002 — Barry Bonds
2001 — Barry Bonds
2000 — Todd Helton
1999 — Sammy Sosa
