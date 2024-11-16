PREP FOOTBALL= SCHSL Playoffs= Class AAAA= Semifinal= Hammond 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7 Porter-Gaud 21, Northwood Academy 7 Class AAA=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

SCHSL Playoffs=

Class AAAA=

Semifinal=

Hammond 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7

Porter-Gaud 21, Northwood Academy 7

Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Pinewood Prep 35, Northside Christian 21

Wilson Hall 21, Hilton Head Christian Academy 9

Class AA=

Semifinal=

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 38, Calhoun Academy 21

Pee Dee Academy 69, Greenwood Christian 33

Class A=

Semifinal=

Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 14

SCISA Playoffs=

8-Man=

Semifinal=

Laurens Academy 34, Jefferson Davis Academy 28

Richard Winn Academy 31, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 12

Division 2=

First Round=

Catawba Ridge 38, Woodmont 35

Chapin 17, Goose Creek 16

Hillcrest 48, Nation Ford 23

Indian Land 27, Eastside 7

North Myrtle Beach 42, Lucy G. Beckham 28

Westwood 34, Socastee 14

White Knoll 41, Lugoff-Elgin 18

Class AAAAA=

Division 1=

First Round=

Ashley Ridge 51, West Ashley 13

Boiling Springs 32, Dorman 0

Clover 31, Blythewood 28

Fort Dorchester 20, Stratford 10

James F. Byrnes 32, Lexington 11

James Island 24, Wando 2

Ridge View 55, Spring Valley 14

River Bluff 36, Mauldin 6

Class AAAA=

First Round=

A.C. Flora 40, Emerald 20

Bishop England 42, South Aiken 19

Blue Ridge 76, South Pointe 0

Camden 43, Pickens 17

D.W. Daniel 45, Dreher 14

Darlington 22, Midland Valley 15

Gilbert 41, Lower Richland 20

Greer 28, Fountain Inn 21

Hartsville 45, Beaufort 21

Hilton Head Island 19, Crestwood 17

May River 46, Bluffton 45, 2OT

North Augusta 56, Airport 0

Richland Northeast 22, Seneca 20

South Florence 56, Brookland-Cayce 20

Westside 55, Lakewood 0

Wren 41, Lancaster 21

Class AAA=

First Round=

Belton-Honea Path 63, Southside Christian 20

Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 2

Crescent 45, Union County 18

Dillon 42, Battery Creek 7

Hanahan 35, Silver Bluff 10

Mountain View Prep 42, Carolina High and Academy 0

Newberry 48, Georgetown 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 56, Fox Creek 14

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Aynor 16

Palmetto HS SC 29, Chapman 15

Powdersville 37, Broome 13

W.J. Keenan 58, North Charleston 8

Waccamaw 43, Swansea 23

Walhalla 36, St. Joseph 35

Woodruff 28, Pendleton 21

Class AA=

First Round=

Andrew Jackson 42, Liberty 17

Barnwell 42, Academic Magnet 0

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Columbia 6

Central 36, Landrum 26

Cheraw 45, Edisto 0

Chesnee 26, Ninety Six 21

Chester 44, Strom Thurmond 23

Clinton 56, Pelion 0

Fairfield Central 60, Chesterfield 6

Hampton County 42, Woodland 21

Kingstree 34, Whale Branch 18

Manning 55, North Central 0

Philip Simmons 45, Mullins 12

Saluda 24, Mid-Carolina 0

Timberland 20, Lake City 15

Class A=

First Round=

Abbeville 48, C.A. Johnson 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Bethune-Bowman 0

Baptist Hill 16, Latta 0

Blackville-Hilda 45, McCormick 6

Cross 48, Green Sea Floyds 0

Dixie 42, Williston-Elko 0

Hannah-Pamplico 43, Military Magnet Academy 6

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54, McBee 21

Lamar 62, Whitmire 0

Lee Central 27, Calhoun County 13

Lewisville 66, Calhoun Falls 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Ware Shoals 28

