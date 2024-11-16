PREP FOOTBALL=
SCHSL Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Semifinal=
Hammond 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 7
Porter-Gaud 21, Northwood Academy 7
Class AAA=
Semifinal=
Pinewood Prep 35, Northside Christian 21
Wilson Hall 21, Hilton Head Christian Academy 9
Class AA=
Semifinal=
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 38, Calhoun Academy 21
Pee Dee Academy 69, Greenwood Christian 33
Class A=
Semifinal=
Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 14
SCISA Playoffs=
8-Man=
Semifinal=
Laurens Academy 34, Jefferson Davis Academy 28
Richard Winn Academy 31, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 12
Division 2=
First Round=
Catawba Ridge 38, Woodmont 35
Chapin 17, Goose Creek 16
Hillcrest 48, Nation Ford 23
Indian Land 27, Eastside 7
North Myrtle Beach 42, Lucy G. Beckham 28
Westwood 34, Socastee 14
White Knoll 41, Lugoff-Elgin 18
Class AAAAA=
Division 1=
First Round=
Ashley Ridge 51, West Ashley 13
Boiling Springs 32, Dorman 0
Clover 31, Blythewood 28
Fort Dorchester 20, Stratford 10
James F. Byrnes 32, Lexington 11
James Island 24, Wando 2
Ridge View 55, Spring Valley 14
River Bluff 36, Mauldin 6
Class AAAA=
First Round=
A.C. Flora 40, Emerald 20
Bishop England 42, South Aiken 19
Blue Ridge 76, South Pointe 0
Camden 43, Pickens 17
D.W. Daniel 45, Dreher 14
Darlington 22, Midland Valley 15
Gilbert 41, Lower Richland 20
Greer 28, Fountain Inn 21
Hartsville 45, Beaufort 21
Hilton Head Island 19, Crestwood 17
May River 46, Bluffton 45, 2OT
North Augusta 56, Airport 0
Richland Northeast 22, Seneca 20
South Florence 56, Brookland-Cayce 20
Westside 55, Lakewood 0
Wren 41, Lancaster 21
Class AAA=
First Round=
Belton-Honea Path 63, Southside Christian 20
Christ Church Episcopal 42, West Oak 2
Crescent 45, Union County 18
Dillon 42, Battery Creek 7
Hanahan 35, Silver Bluff 10
Mountain View Prep 42, Carolina High and Academy 0
Newberry 48, Georgetown 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 56, Fox Creek 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35, Aynor 16
Palmetto HS SC 29, Chapman 15
Powdersville 37, Broome 13
W.J. Keenan 58, North Charleston 8
Waccamaw 43, Swansea 23
Walhalla 36, St. Joseph 35
Woodruff 28, Pendleton 21
Class AA=
First Round=
Andrew Jackson 42, Liberty 17
Barnwell 42, Academic Magnet 0
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Columbia 6
Central 36, Landrum 26
Cheraw 45, Edisto 0
Chesnee 26, Ninety Six 21
Chester 44, Strom Thurmond 23
Clinton 56, Pelion 0
Fairfield Central 60, Chesterfield 6
Hampton County 42, Woodland 21
Kingstree 34, Whale Branch 18
Manning 55, North Central 0
Philip Simmons 45, Mullins 12
Saluda 24, Mid-Carolina 0
Timberland 20, Lake City 15
Class A=
First Round=
Abbeville 48, C.A. Johnson 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Bethune-Bowman 0
Baptist Hill 16, Latta 0
Blackville-Hilda 45, McCormick 6
Cross 48, Green Sea Floyds 0
Dixie 42, Williston-Elko 0
Hannah-Pamplico 43, Military Magnet Academy 6
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54, McBee 21
Lamar 62, Whitmire 0
Lee Central 27, Calhoun County 13
Lewisville 66, Calhoun Falls 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Ware Shoals 28
