2024 MLB Non-Tender Free Agents

BALTIMORE (1) — Jacob Webb, rhp.
BOSTON (2) — Isaiah Campbell, rhp; Bryan Mata, rhp.
CHICAGO (2) — Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Gavin Sheets, inf/of.
CLEVELAND (2) — Connor Gillispie, rhp; George Valera, of.
DETROIT (4) — Wilmer Flores, rhp; Eddys Leonard, ss; Ricky Vanasco, rhp; Brendan White, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Jordyn Adams, of; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; Bryce Teodosio, of; Eric Wagaman, inf.
NEW YORK (2) — Jon Berti, inf; Tim Mayza, lhp.
SEATTLE (4) — J.T. Chargois, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; Josh Rojas, 3b; Austin Voth, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (4) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Dylan Carlson, of; Richard Lovelady, lhp; Colin Poche, lhp.
TORONTO (2) — Jordan Romano, rhp; Dillon Tate, rhp.
ATHLETICS (1) — Dany Jiménez, rhp.
ARIZONA (1) — Brandon Hughes, lhp.
ATLANTA (5) — Griffin Canning, rhp; Raymond Kerr, lhp; Ramon Laureano, of; Royber Salinas, rhp; Huascar Ynoa, rhp.
CHICAGO (6) — Adbert Alzolay, rhp; Brennen Davis, of; Nick Madrigal, inf; Mike Tauchman, of; Trey Wingenter, rhp; Patrick Wisdom, 1b-3b.
CINCINNATI (1) — Ian Gibaut, rhp.
COLORADO (2) — Cal Quantrill, rhp; Brendan Rodgers, 2b.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Brent Honeywell Jr., rhp; Zach Logue, lhp.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Hoby Milner, lhp.
NEW YORK (3) — Grant Hartwig, rhp; Alex Ramírez, of; Alex Young, lhp.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Austin Hays, of.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Bryan De La Cruz, of; Connor Joe, 1b-of; Hunter Stratton, rhp.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Adam Kloffenstein, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (4) — Logan Gillaspie, rhp; Bryce Johnson, of; Mason McCoy, ss; Luis Patiño, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Ethan Small, lhp; Kai Wei Teng, rhp.
WASHINGTON (2) — Kyle Finnegan, rhp; Tanner Rainey, rhp.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.