WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player

2024 — Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty 2023 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2022 — Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas…

2024 — Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

2023 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

2022 — Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit Shock

2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock

2005 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm

2003 — Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock

2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1999 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1998 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1997 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.