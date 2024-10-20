Winnipeg continues season-opening win streak with win against Pittsburgh

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton scored a pair of quick third-period goals to help the Winnipeg…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton scored a pair of quick third-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Sunday to remain the only unbeaten NHL team.

The victory extended Winnipeg’s franchise-record, season-opening win streak to five games.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg (5-0-0).

Appleton had an assist along with his goal. Nikolaj Ehlers, Colin Miller and Josh Morrissey each contributed two assists.

KINGS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala and Mikey Anderson all scored in the third period and Los Angeles beat Anaheim.

Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and David Rittich made 15 saves for Los Angeles.

Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim with 1:46 remaining to bring the Ducks within a goal, but Fiala and Anderson followed with empty-netters 31 seconds apart to put the game away.

Lukas Dostal finished with 34 saves for Anaheim.

The Kings broke a scoreless tie at 3:06 of the third period when Kempe beat his defender to Anze Kopitar’s picturesque pass off the boards and slid the puck in between Dostal’s legs.

AVALANCHE 4, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice, Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first start of the season and Colorado beat winless San Jose.

Cale Makar had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado. William Eklund scored for San Jose.

Colton has five goals in his last three games, also scoring twice Friday night in Anaheim in Colorado’s first victory of the season. He gave Colorado a 2-0 lead in the first period, connecting on a power play at 6:23 and at even strength with 3:23 left.

Makar has 10 assists through six games, and has points in each one.

