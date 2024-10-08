Valencia monitoring situation of fans reportedly detained in Singapore after criticizing club owner

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valencia said Tuesday it was in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valencia said Tuesday it was in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore to monitor the situation of two of its fans reportedly detained there for criticizing the club’s Singaporean owner.

Valencia said the embassy assured the club that the fans are being advised and helped.

Spanish media said the fans were detained after holding a sign with a negative message for Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, the club’s owner since 2014. The sign reportedly said “Lim Go Home,” a slogan often used by Valencia supporters during the team’s matches in Spain.

Valencia fans have long been upset with Lim, claiming he has been using the team only for business purposes

Valencia said the Spanish league was also in contact with the embassy in Singapore.

Valencia, the league winner in 2002 and 2004, is 18th in the 20-team standings after only one win from its first nine matches. It hosts last-place Las Palmas on Monday.

