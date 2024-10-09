Tumpane replaces Drake on umpire crew for Phillies-Mets Division Series

NEW YORK (AP) — John Tumpane replaced Rob Drake on the umpire crew for Game 4 of the NL Division…

NEW YORK (AP) — John Tumpane replaced Rob Drake on the umpire crew for Game 4 of the NL Division Series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Drake worked right field in the opener and left field in Game 2. He was at third base on Tuesday night and left mid-game because of a non-emergency medical issue.

Tumpane had been assigned to the Division Series as a replay umpire at Major League Baseball’s office.

