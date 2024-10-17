Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit
Breckenridge 47, Carson City-Crystal 22
Detroit Douglass 20, Detroit Northwestern 14, OT
Detroit Osborn 40, Detroit CMA 18
Detroit Pershing 40, Detroit East English 26
Detroit Renaissance 38, Detroit Cody 8
Detroit Southeastern 18, Detroit Western Intl 14
Peck 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
