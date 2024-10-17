Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bear Lake def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit Breckenridge 47, Carson City-Crystal 22 Detroit Douglass 20, Detroit Northwestern…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit

Breckenridge 47, Carson City-Crystal 22

Detroit Douglass 20, Detroit Northwestern 14, OT

Detroit Osborn 40, Detroit CMA 18

Detroit Pershing 40, Detroit East English 26

Detroit Renaissance 38, Detroit Cody 8

Detroit Southeastern 18, Detroit Western Intl 14

Peck 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.