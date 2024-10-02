Sviatchenko scores his first career MLS goal and the Dynamo beat the Revolution 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Ezequiel Ponce scored in the 50th minute, Erik Sviatchenko added his first career MLS goal, and the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Ezequiel Ponce scored in the 50th minute, Erik Sviatchenko added his first career MLS goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Houston (14-9-9), which qualified for the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2013 on Saturday, matched its points total of 51 from last season — with two regular-season matches remaining.

The Dynamo are undefeated in 15 of their last 18 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 32 times over the stretch. Houston has allowed just 35 goals the entire season.

Ponce, a second-half substitute, opened the scoring with a strike from distance.

Sviatchenko settled Coco Carrasquilla’s free kick with his chest and fired a shot into the back of the net in the 68th.

New England midfielder Carles Gil scored from the penalty spot in the 54th for his seventh goal of the season.

New England (9-18-4) has three regular-season games remaining.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.