Stars have proven young scorers and could make another deep playoff run after 2 West finals

Dallas Stars

Last season: 52-21-9, lost to Edmonton in Game 6 of Western Conference Final.

COACH: Pete DeBoer (612-421-146 over 17 seasons with 5 teams, 2 Stanley Cup appearances, 7 conference finals).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 10 at Nashville.

DEPARTURES: F Joe Pavelski, F Radek Faksa, C Ty Dellandrea, D Ryan Suter, D Chris Tanev, D Jani Hakanpaa, G Scott Wedgewood.

ADDITIONS: D Matt Dumba, G Casey DeSmith, D Ilya Lyubushkin.

GOALIES: Jake Oettinger (35-14-4, 2.72 GAA, 0.905 save percentage) and DeSmith (12-9-6, 2.89, 8.95 with Vancouver)

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 11-1.

What to expect

The Stars went to the Western Conference Final in each of DeBoer’s first two seasons, and were the top seed before losing Game 6 loss at Edmonton last spring. Captain Jamie Benn is 35 and in the final season of his contract. Benn was one of their eight 20-goal scorers last season, and the only one not back is 40-year-old Joe Pavelski, who retired after 18 seasons without winning a Stanley Cup. Their top goal scorer last season was 21-year-old Wyatt Johnston, and 25-year-old Jason Robertson has been the top overall scorer each of the past two seasons. With Oettinger in net, the Stars should be set up for another deep postseason run .

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The expected top line of Robertson (29 goals, 51 assists), Johnston (32, 33) and Roope Hintz (30, 35) combined for 210 points last season. Johnston should be a consistent top-liner following Pavelski’s retirement. Robertson missing much of training camp after surgery July 30 to remove a cyst from his foot isn’t much of a concern. When he missed most of camp two years ago because of a contract holdout that led to a $31 million, four-year deal, he went on to score 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists).

The not-so-good: Defensive depth was an issue, especially in the playoffs, even before the departures in free agency. Miro Heiskanen is among the NHL’s best two-way defensemen at 25 and is still signed for four more seasons, while Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley just got new contracts. Beyond them, Dumba, Lyubushkin and Smith are veterans who could potentially benefit from fresh starts with a new team. After a lot of success with young scorers, the Stars may now take an extensive look at a young defenseman: 20-year-old Lian Bichsel, their first-round draft pick in 2021.

Players to watch

Young forwards Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque will get the opportunity to have prominent roles. The 21-year-old Stankoven is still considered a rookie even though he played 43 games for the Stars after his NHL debut in late February, his 24 in the regular season being one short of the cutoff to maintain his rookie status before his 19 in the playoffs. Bourque, their 2020 first-round pick, made his NHL debut with one regular-season game and one in the playoffs.

