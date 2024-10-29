Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 30

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Liberty
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, First Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Indiana
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Los Angeles
TRUTV — Vegas at Los Angeles (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Leicester City at Manchester United, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Korea, Semifinal, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky. (DataCast)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds
