Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Oct. 30 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — Jacksonville St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Oct. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Liberty

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, First Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Indiana

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Vegas at Los Angeles (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Leicester City at Manchester United, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Korea, Semifinal, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky. (DataCast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.