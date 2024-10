Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at James Madison

8 p.m.

CBSSN — MTSU at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — UTEP at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

9 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Texas

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at BYU

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, First Round, Le Golf National, Paris

5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Second Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

TNT — A.L. Division Series: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 4

8:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Latvia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Riga, Latvia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: England vs. Greece, Group F, London

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific at York United

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 1

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.