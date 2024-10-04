Sports on TV for Oct. 5 – 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 5 AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Oct. 5

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix Sprint, Motegi, Japan

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Owens Corning 200, Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Missouri at Texas A&M

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — UMass at N. Illinois

CW — Wake Forest at NC State

ESPN — SMU at Louisville

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPNU — Army at Tulsa

FOX — UCLA at Penn St.

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M (Command Center)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Georgia

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Temple at UConn

ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina

ESPNU — East Carolina at Charlotte

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Rutgers at Nebraska

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.

CW — Colorado St. at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Florida St.

ESPNU — James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe

FS2 — Utah St. at Boise St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Arkansas

BTN — Southern Cal at Minnesota

FOX — Baylor at Iowa St.

NBC — Michigan at Washington

PEACOCK — Michigan at Washington

TRUTV — Nevada at San Jose St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — UCF at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at California

11 p.m.

FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

11 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Southern Cal

GOLF

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Final, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 307 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1

4 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Division Series: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

10 a.m.

NHLN — Buffalo vs. New Jersey, Prague

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Nashville

8 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis vs. Chicago, Milwaukee

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Penrith, Grand Final, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

12:50 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Udinese

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ispwich Town at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

Sunday, Oct. 6

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi, Japan

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 4, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Florida

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. France, Third-Place Match, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:55 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Argentina, Final, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Game 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Denver vs. Boston, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Charlotte

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Buffalo at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Chicago, Miami at New England, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Arizona at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Dallas at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Penrith, Grand Final, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Nuneviller, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: TBA, Semifinal, Game 4

5 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: TBA, Semifinal, Game 4

