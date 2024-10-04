Sports on TV for Oct. 5 – 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix Sprint, Motegi, Japan
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Owens Corning 200, Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Missouri at Texas A&M
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
CBS — Navy at Air Force
CBSSN — UMass at N. Illinois
CW — Wake Forest at NC State
ESPN — SMU at Louisville
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
ESPNU — Army at Tulsa
FOX — UCLA at Penn St.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M (Command Center)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Georgia
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Stanford
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Temple at UConn
ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina
ESPNU — East Carolina at Charlotte
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Rutgers at Nebraska
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m.
CW — Colorado St. at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Florida St.
ESPNU — James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe
FS2 — Utah St. at Boise St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Arkansas
BTN — Southern Cal at Minnesota
FOX — Baylor at Iowa St.
NBC — Michigan at Washington
PEACOCK — Michigan at Washington
TRUTV — Nevada at San Jose St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — UCF at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at California
11 p.m.
FOX — Texas Tech at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.
11 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Southern Cal
GOLF
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Final, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 307 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1
TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1
4 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Division Series: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
10 a.m.
NHLN — Buffalo vs. New Jersey, Prague
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Nashville
8 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis vs. Chicago, Milwaukee
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Penrith, Grand Final, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
12:50 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla Sutherland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Udinese
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Ispwich Town at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 6
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi, Japan
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 4, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Florida
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS1 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. France, Third-Place Match, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
10:55 a.m.
FS1 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Argentina, Final, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan (Taped)
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Game 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBATV — Denver vs. Boston, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Charlotte
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at Detroit
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Buffalo at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Chicago, Miami at New England, Cleveland at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Arizona at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Dallas at Pittsburgh
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Penrith, Grand Final, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Nuneviller, Mesa, Ariz.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs: TBA, Semifinal, Game 4
5 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: TBA, Semifinal, Game 4
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.