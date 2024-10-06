Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)
Monday, Oct. 7
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Ohio St.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 2
TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2
TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at San Antonio
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Kansas City
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Hentz, Mesa, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Nuneviller, Mesa, Ariz.
