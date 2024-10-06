Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 7 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Rutgers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 7

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Ohio St.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 2

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Oklahoma City at San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Kansas City

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Hentz, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Nuneviller, Mesa, Ariz.

