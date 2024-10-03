Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Oct. 4
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at TCU
9 p.m.
FOX — Michigan St. at Oregon
FS1 — Syracuse at UNLV
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Duke
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Penn St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Iowa
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Second Round, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Denver, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey vs. Buffalo, Prague
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Detroit
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Leeds United at Sunderland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Minnesota at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 3
