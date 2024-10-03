Sports on TV for Friday, Oct. 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Oct. 4 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Oct. 4

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at TCU

9 p.m.

FOX — Michigan St. at Oregon

FS1 — Syracuse at UNLV

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Duke

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Iowa

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Second Round, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Denver, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey vs. Buffalo, Prague

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Detroit

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Leeds United at Sunderland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Semifinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Minnesota at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 3

